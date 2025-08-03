17 Party Hosting Essentials You Can Grab At Costco

There's a lot that goes into throwing a successful party. Of course, you need to get your house cleaned up and ready for your guests. However, you also have to make sure that there's plenty of tasty food and drinks to serve them. Moreover, they'll also need plates, cups, and silverware to eat and drink what you serve. Did you know that you can pick up practically everything you'll need for your next party from Costco? Beyond all the convenient kitchen cleaning supplies from Costco that will help you make sure your home is presentable for your guests, the warehouse also sells party platters, delicious appetizers, decadent desserts, disposable plates, and so much more.

From being a regular Costco shopper over the past several years, I knew I'd find a lot of different options that would be ideal for those planning a party. However, I wanted to gain a fuller understanding of just what these options were, so I could share them with readers. So, I scheduled some time to wander around my local warehouse to identify some of the best party hosting supplies available. As I decided which of these to feature, I tried to include options that would knock off the most major parts of hosting a party: beverages for the guests, appetizers, desserts, and other food options, and paper or plastic products that will keep dishes and post-party clean-up to a minimum.