12 Creative Ways To Use Pita Chips (Besides Just Dipping)

Pita chips are a staple for anyone who loves dips, from simple homemade hummus to creamy spinach and artichoke. But if you're only using pita chips for dipping, you're missing out on all they have to offer in a wider variety of recipes. These chips are a super versatile ingredient that can play multiple roles in your kitchen, and by embracing them as the crunchy, dynamic ingredient that they are, you can make a wide variety of dishes more delicious and more texturally interesting (and use up that leftover bag of pita chips in the process).

We've collected a list of some of our favorite ways to use pita chips that go beyond simply dipping. Whether you have some leftover pita chips in the back of your pantry that need to be used up or you want to go out and buy a new bag of them just to try out these tricks, you'll be blown away by just how much pita chips can do. Don't have any bagged pita chips at home? No worries! You can make them yourself in just a few simple steps. Now, keep reading to find out how to turn your meals into something seriously special with the help of pita chips.