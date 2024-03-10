The Crispy Tip For Using Pita Bread For Delicious Tahdig

Pita is a flatbread used in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern culinary cultures to scoop up sauces and dips or house meats and veggies in their convenient pockets. However, there are plenty of creative ways to use pita — from personal-sized pizza bases to salad bowls. You can bring their utility full circle by incorporating pita into another longstanding Middle Eastern staple: tahdig. Meaning "bottom of the pot" in Farsi, tahdig is an Iranian rice dish with a scorched, fried bottom.

While some recipes scorch the rice itself to create that delicious crispy layer, other recipes call for potatoes, veggies, or bread. In fact, some recipes even recommend a flour tortilla for its symmetrical round shape that perfectly covers the bottom of a deep frying pan. Pita is kind of like a thick flour tortilla, and considering the ease with which it will fry into crispy chips, you know it will make a wonderfully crunchy tahdig topper.

To incorporate pita into tahdig, you'll place a whole round in piping hot oil after heating it over medium heat. Fry the pita for 30 seconds before flipping it with tongs or chopsticks to fry for another 30 seconds. You can then place parboiled rice on top, ensuring to make various openings with your spatula or spoon handle. These spaced pockets will let steam escape as the rice cooks, maintaining that crunchy pita bottom.