Sparkling Apple Cider Makes A Quick Fall Cocktail Base

Have you given much thought to what elevates a craft cocktail above a simple vodka and soda or Jack and Coke? The balance of interesting flavors, acid, and sweetness — along with an eye-catching presentation — are what take the same 2-ounce pour of your favorite spirit from basic to spectacular. And if that seems out of reach for at-home mixology, we're here to help with a popular pantry item that will give your fall cocktails an easy boost: sparkling apple cider.

Sparkling cider works as a quick stand-in for a fussy, flavored simple syrup that could take hours to steep and strain. The toasty flavors of whiskey, caramel notes of rum, and bright sharpness of vodka all blend well with the tart acidity of apple cider, so you've got plenty of options to play with. You can even stretch to include your favorite flavored spirits, amplifying the apple with green apple whiskey, or introducing citrus notes with lime or citron-flavored vodkas. Then, simply add a squeeze of fresh lime and a dash of bitters for a fully rounded, sparkling taste of fall in your glass.