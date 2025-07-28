Revamp Leftover Chicken With Our Chicken Pastil Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In theory, it is great to have leftovers. Cooking takes a lot of effort, so it should be a welcome relief to not need to do it every day. But certain foods just don't keep all that well. Especially if you are someone that likes to shop and cook in bulk, it is not uncommon to find yourself in a situation where you have way too much prepared food that you are, frankly, very tired of eating. Fortunately, there are recipes out there that work wonders with leftovers, like this Filipino favorite, chicken pastil. (It might not have made our list of Filipino dishes you need to try, but odds are it'll end up on your list.)

If you find yourself with a bit of leftover chicken — be it the remnants of a Sunday roast or simply too many prepared chicken, rice, and broccoli meals — this leftover chicken pastil recipe, from developer A.J. Forget, is your ticket to a revamped chicken dinner. All you have to do is whip up a quick sauce, drop all of that shredded leftover chicken in, and then toss it over some steamed rice.

With a handful of ingredients and a few minutes at the stove, you can transmute those boring leftovers into something truly exquisite. Ginger and garlic give the chicken an aromatic punch, while soy sauce and oyster sauce add layers of salt and umami. The heavy dose of turmeric adds a delicious earthy flavor, and vinegar and sugar round things out with a touch of sour and a touch of sweet. All together, it's a dish that might just have you cooking a bit of extra chicken next time too.