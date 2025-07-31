A Well-Rounded Tuna Salad Should Always Feature This Essential Flavor Factor

A good tuna salad has so much going for it. It's versatile, affordable, and requires no more preparation than chopping and mixing. But we're of the firm belief that simple doesn't need to mean basic, and by remembering this one tip, you can ensure that every batch you make will be delicious.

Tuna itself is packed with flavor, whether you buy oil or brine-packed, adding not only the protein but the satisfying umami element to the dish. But if you want a homemade tuna salad that tastes as good as restaurant versions, it needs to be balanced. To cut through the salt of the fish and the creaminess of the mayo, a good tuna salad needs the brightness of acid.

The simplest way to add a little acid is with lemon juice. Lemon is a natural companion to fish, and it's something you're that you more than likely have on hand. You'll probably notice that some of the most popular tuna salad recipes, like this green goddess tuna salad, already include lemon juice as an ingredient.