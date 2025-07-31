A Well-Rounded Tuna Salad Should Always Feature This Essential Flavor Factor
A good tuna salad has so much going for it. It's versatile, affordable, and requires no more preparation than chopping and mixing. But we're of the firm belief that simple doesn't need to mean basic, and by remembering this one tip, you can ensure that every batch you make will be delicious.
Tuna itself is packed with flavor, whether you buy oil or brine-packed, adding not only the protein but the satisfying umami element to the dish. But if you want a homemade tuna salad that tastes as good as restaurant versions, it needs to be balanced. To cut through the salt of the fish and the creaminess of the mayo, a good tuna salad needs the brightness of acid.
The simplest way to add a little acid is with lemon juice. Lemon is a natural companion to fish, and it's something you're that you more than likely have on hand. You'll probably notice that some of the most popular tuna salad recipes, like this green goddess tuna salad, already include lemon juice as an ingredient.
Adding acidic elements to your tuna salad
There's no need to stick to lemon, however, and it can make sense to match the acid to the other ingredients. Apple cider vinegar provides the tang in this apple tuna salad, balancing the dressing as well as complementing the fruit. This simple yet refined tuna salad includes both lemon juice and Dijon mustard for a kick of vinegary heat along with the citrus.
Balancing out your tuna salad doesn't have to mean just adding a single hit of something acidic to the dressing. Consider adding multiple ingredients that will add acidity to build up the flavor. Olives or feta cheese would make great additions to a Mediterranean-style tuna salad, but be aware of the extra salt that they bring to the dish.
Matthew McConaughey's viral tuna salad makes use of Italian dressing, pickles, lemon juice, and white wine vinegar to put tang in every bite. For something different, this Mexican tuna salad uses lime juice, sour cream, and fresh grape tomatoes for a balanced and fresh take on the classic.