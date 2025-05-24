Why Does Tuna Salad Always Taste Better At Restaurants?

Surprisingly, the tuna salad sandwich didn't achieve iconic status until the 1930s. Before then, Americans didn't eat much fish, and tuna was shrugged off as junk. But when clever marketers began advertising tuna as "chicken of the sea" (sorry, Charlie, this was long before Starkist did), U.S. fisheries had to fish in international waters to meet the demand. Considered Kosher, tuna salad became extremely popular in New York City Jewish delis, where it was always served on rye bread or a bagel. Today, there are thousands of recipes for tuna salad. Though they're delicious, there's definitely a taste difference between the kind you make at home and what you get at a restaurant. We wanted to know why, and so we asked chef Michelle Wallace (she/her), renowned Pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. in Houston, Texas, to explain why restaurant tuna salad tastes better.

"The reason for this mostly is because of the ability to source high-quality ingredients," Wallace told Tasting Table. "From the fresh tuna and vegetables to rich mayo and quality oils and vinegars." Although restaurant chefs may not cite particular tuna brands as the best, they do seek out sustainable, line-caught tuna that's often packed in oil. Restaurants also use a thicker, eggier mayo that isn't available in grocery stores. According to Wallace, not only do they have access to great ingredients, but "they know how to use them in just the right ways for tuna salad."