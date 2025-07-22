9 Absolute Best Secret Menu Drinks At 7 Brew
7 Brew is very new to the coffee scene, especially when compared to other chains like Starbucks, Caribou, and Scooter's. The first 7 Brew opened in 2017 and simply offered seven original coffees. But today, with 20,000 unique drink possibilities and a menu covering coffee, energy drinks, sodas, teas, lemonades, smoothies, and shakes, 7 Brew has quickly gained traction — and somewhat of a cult following. But if you've visited a 7 Brew before, that probably doesn't surprise you. The staff is super friendly and efficient at preparing drinks, and it's probably the fastest drive-thru experience I've ever had.
If you've never experienced 7 Brew, its seemingly endless options may seem intimidating. And, if you just Google "best 7 Brew secret menu offerings," you are going to get endless lists with so many options. It's hard to know exactly where to even begin. But don't worry; I'm here to help.
I've taken the time to research the best 7 Brew secret menu options before taking a trip to my local shop and trying them for myself. From there, I compiled a list of the tastiest 7 Brew secret menu items — which has a little something for everyone on it –From coffees to smoothies and sweet to savory, here is a list of the best secret menu options that will serve the masses.
Funnel cake
This coffee drink can be ordered iced, hot, or chilled (meaning frozen, which is my personal preference). You can generally just ask for the funnel cake by name because 7 Brew is very aware of its existence, and is surprisingly prepared for secret menu orders. But if the drive-thru attendant happens to not know, this coffee includes a pump each of salted caramel, vanilla, and chocolate syrup.
While this might sound like a lot, the sweet syrups and boldness of the coffee is very well-balanced. I will admit, though, it doesn't taste exactly like a funnel cake. I feel like it has more of a cinnamon bun flavor, which is incredibly enjoyable. The salted caramel enhances the richness of the coffee and really allows for all the flavors to meld together seamlessly. With a nice jolt of caffeine and sugar, this is a sweet treat you can enjoy any time of the day.
Lavender Bliss
Lavender became a trendy food and beverage flavor in 2024, making its way onto menus and grocery store shelves around the country. Considering the proliferation of other botanical flavors, like hibiscus, rose, and jasmine, this trend looks like it's here to stay.
The Lavender Bliss is another coffee option that you can enjoy at 7 Brew. It features steamed milk, lavender and vanilla syrup, and can be made with an extra shot of espresso if you are in the mood for it. The coffee flavor isn't covered up by the syrups; instead, it's gently blanketed in soft vanilla and unsweetened floral notes.
There is a hint of sweetness from the vanilla, but this drink remains very earthy and refreshing. It honestly reminds me of something I would get as a morning brew on a beach vacation. There is something clean and tropical about the taste. This coffee is definitely worth a try if you're looking for something to uplift your spirits and transport you to the beach.
Salted honey chai
Regardless of whether you prefer it hot or cold, if you enjoy chai, I guarantee you are going to enjoy this salted honey variation from 7 Brew. It brings together the sweet flavors of regular chai, along with salted caramel and honey. Add ice during the warmer months or order it steamed when it's chilly — regardless of the time of year, this drink offers a refreshing respite from the hustle and bustle.
The warming aroma of all the mixed spices is a cozy invitation into your first sip. The fragrant cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger offer an invigorating flavor that is only heightened by the taste of the salted caramel. The honey adds a natural, soft sweetness and depth that pairs easily with the rest of the flavors. The taste resonates in the senses and stays on the breath after the last sip is gone, like the warmth of a blanket recently shed.
Starbucks won't be seeing me in the upcoming autumn months for my annual pumpkin spice latte. You can find me dipping into the 7 Brew drive-thru for this spicy sensation instead.
Raspberry truffle
If you are a true fan of raspberry truffles, then this is a drink you are going to want to try. This iced or hot coffee calls for raspberry, chocolate, and white chocolate syrup to create a rich, full, and fruity libation that serves its name proudly.
Raspberry takes center stage in its flavor. It's complemented fully by the delicious depths of chocolate and coffee. The white chocolate offers a subtle creaminess and a touch of sweetness, keeping the beverage from sinking too deep into its savory descent. Even after you finish sipping it, the raspberry lingers on your palate in the most delicious way.
I suggest saving this coffee for a special occasion or sipping on it in place of dessert. It's sure to satisfy any chocolate candy craving — thanks to its unexpected decadence. You'll probably need to order the smallest size of it, since its abundance of flavors is quite filling.
Monster Mash
The Monster Mash is a perfect sweet treat for your inner child — or any child that may be along for the ride when you hit the drive-thru. This chilly drink laughs in the face of anyone who ever thought smoothies were healthy and instead screams, "More candy!"
Made with the smoothie flavor of your choosing and added pomegranate, blue raspberry, and lavender syrups, this is a candy store in a cup. Sweet, tart, tangy, and floral, this option is as flavorful as it is sweet. Every flavor rolls across the tongue in a full frozen glory that seems perfect for summer. It's bright, fun, and definitely a guilty pleasure to prepare your sweet tooth for.
And while this is not an everyday choice, it is definitely one worth experiencing at least once. And if you enjoy it but want to cut out the thick, sugary sweetness on your next visit, try the Nightshade Energy for a caffeinated kick with a similar taste profile.
Pink Mermaid
This is one of my personal favorite 7 Brew concoctions, since it contains some of my favorite sweet flavors. This smoothie has a strawberry base with watermelon and coconut syrups blended in. The fruity and tropical flavors take me back to summertime as a kid. This drink seems to encompass the feeling of warm days on the beach, time spent on the lake, and eating fresh berries straight from the carton. In doing so, it seems to offer a refreshing, much-needed reprieve from whatever you're doing.
The watermelon and strawberry flavors are perfectly juicy, while the coconut offers a delightful crispness that breaks up the sweetness and makes each sip enjoyable. The taste is fully fresh and summery. It's definitely something to pick up if you're trying to beat the heat or if you need to slip into a delicious little daydream.
Cookies and cream
The cookies and cream drink is ideal for those looking for a lightly sweetened, flavored coffee that isn't too unique. While the name might suggest otherwise, this coffee beverage has a subdued mixture of flavors that lean more toward the dark side of cocoa.
7 Brew insiders suggest ordering it as a breve — espresso and half-and-half — but it's really up to you. Feel free to pick an iced, hot, or chilled latte or plain coffee instead. Order it with pumps of chocolate and vanilla syrup to create its namesake flavor and a rich, smooth, creamy mocha-style coffee.
The bluntness of the coffee is the first and foremost flavor in this beverage, and it's only accentuated by the chocolate. The rich vanilla flavor lends itself well to a drink containing just a little bit of sugar. This is the perfect choice for those who take their coffee black but want to mix things up once in a while, or folks who like just a dash of cream and sugar. Either way, this drink is sure to please.
Summer Breeze
The Summer Breeze drink at 7 Brew is very reminiscent of classic smoothie flavors. It combines a peach smoothie base with banana, orange, and passion fruit syrups to create a cold fruit cocktail in a cup. Each flavor holds its own, despite the seemingly abundant fruity competition. With each sip, it's easy to taste the smoothness of the banana, the citrusy orange, the lush ripeness of the peach, and the melon-like flavors of the passion fruit.
And while you do get a good dose of sweetness from this drink, it stays more on the natural side and doesn't taste too sickly sweet. For those who enjoy a nice classic fruit smoothie, this is the one to grab from the drive-thru. It's great for after a hard workout or as a crisp refreshment while walking around. The restorative experience of the Summer Breeze truly lives up to its invigorating moniker.
Cherry Blossom
As a Southerner, it's simply sacrilege for me to say I don't like iced tea. It has been available at every meal throughout my lifetime. As soon as the sun starts to summon the crocuses from their winter slumber, out will come the sun tea jugs to start making the fresh and fast-moving beverage that will keep everyone hydrated.
Well, I guess I should have said I didn't like iced tea. That long-held sentiment quickly changed when I tried 7 Brew's Cherry Blossom. Made with your iced tea base of choice and sweetened with peach and cherry syrup, it's one of the most refreshing beverages I've ever had the pleasure of trying.
With just a hint of natural fruit sweetness, the faint flavors of luscious peach and tart, sharp cherry mingle coyly with the clean, slight spice of the iced tea. I highly recommend getting the largest size available, as it goes down smoothly and quickly. Had this been the drink my family had offered up all those years, I would have had to purchase many more sun tea jugs. This drink is something I just cannot get enough of.
Methodology
I literally went down a 7 Brew rabbit hole of lists and fan sites to bring you this compilation of what I think are the best secret menu options at 7 Brew. I did not include any offerings that had been discontinued or changed. To narrow things down even further, I sampled some of the most popular drinks the chain has to offer, because everyone should be able to find something they like.
Once I felt I had a good feel for the different flavors, I personally tried every drink on this list. I looked to see how strong the flavors were, whether they melded together well or not, and how unique, satisfying, and inventive each drink was. At the end of the day, I feel like this list is going to serve every reader out there. Whether you want something fruity, hot, iced, blended, or decaffeinated, this list runs the entire gamut.
And these drinks are just a starting point. Once you know what to expect, you can excitedly dive into all the flavors that 7 Brew has to offer. Experiment by adding or subtracting flavors from these options, explore the menu, and truly create your very own personalized treats. 7 Brew hasn't constructed just another coffee place; it has made a drink experience that can literally change every single day if you want it to. It's definitely something I think you should try at least once. I promise you won't be disappointed.