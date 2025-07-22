9 Absolute Best Secret Menu Drinks At 7 Brew

7 Brew is very new to the coffee scene, especially when compared to other chains like Starbucks, Caribou, and Scooter's. The first 7 Brew opened in 2017 and simply offered seven original coffees. But today, with 20,000 unique drink possibilities and a menu covering coffee, energy drinks, sodas, teas, lemonades, smoothies, and shakes, 7 Brew has quickly gained traction — and somewhat of a cult following. But if you've visited a 7 Brew before, that probably doesn't surprise you. The staff is super friendly and efficient at preparing drinks, and it's probably the fastest drive-thru experience I've ever had.

If you've never experienced 7 Brew, its seemingly endless options may seem intimidating. And, if you just Google "best 7 Brew secret menu offerings," you are going to get endless lists with so many options. It's hard to know exactly where to even begin. But don't worry; I'm here to help.

I've taken the time to research the best 7 Brew secret menu options before taking a trip to my local shop and trying them for myself. From there, I compiled a list of the tastiest 7 Brew secret menu items — which has a little something for everyone on it –From coffees to smoothies and sweet to savory, here is a list of the best secret menu options that will serve the masses.