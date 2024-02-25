The Easiest Way To Infuse Lavender Into Your Next Cup Of Coffee

Coffee may be the rocket fuel that gets us going every morning, but let's face it — downing the same old drink day after day can get a little boring. Sprucing up your morning cup of joe doesn't have to involve an expensive espresso machine or a creamer packed full of sugar. If you want a subtle, yet enticing, ingredient to infuse a little flavor (and color) into your coffee, try making lavender-laced milk.

Steeping lavender into your milk is much simpler than trying to mix it into your coffee grounds or your Keurig, and it means you'll get a smooth beverage without any floral chunks. What you will end up with, though, are the earthy, woody flavor notes of the flowers, along with a divinely sweet, relaxing aroma. In fact, lavender is beloved for its calming ability, which can be helpful for balancing out the jolt of energy coffee is known to give us. When you make the milk yourself at home, you can incorporate as much or as little of the flower essence as you want, depending on how potent you want the taste to be.