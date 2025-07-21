13 Plant-Based Meat Substitutes To Use In Pasta Dishes

If you're vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, practice meatless Mondays, or simply enjoy a creative recipe, then it's time you started adding plant-based meat substitutes to your pasta dishes. Meat pairs so well with pasta because it's chewy and its texture does a wonderful job of holding onto sauces — contrasting beautifully with the starchy, delicate pasta. So, when considering meat alternatives, we want to focus on not only flavor but texture, and avoid creating a monotonous dish with too much starch. Many meats also have a crave-worthy umami flavor, so we can choose high-glutamate plants to fill that desire. You can easily achieve that rich and savory flavor without meat, such as mixing in a little miso into your sauce.

Yes, you could grab a pack of Impossible Meat or Beyond Sausage to get the job done, but if you're looking for a healthier, more gourmet "made-from-scratch" feel, then you've got to go straight for the veggies. As a plant-based chef and recipe designer for almost a decade, I rarely use processed meat alternatives, because fresh produce has so much to offer. When it comes to selecting produce, fresh is best. The quality of your ingredients will directly impact the outcome of your dish, so try to hit your local farmers market or pick up your produce the day of. Now, let's dive into swapping those classic meat pasta dishes for something a little more unique. Let your culinary creativity shine.