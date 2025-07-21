13 Plant-Based Meat Substitutes To Use In Pasta Dishes
If you're vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, practice meatless Mondays, or simply enjoy a creative recipe, then it's time you started adding plant-based meat substitutes to your pasta dishes. Meat pairs so well with pasta because it's chewy and its texture does a wonderful job of holding onto sauces — contrasting beautifully with the starchy, delicate pasta. So, when considering meat alternatives, we want to focus on not only flavor but texture, and avoid creating a monotonous dish with too much starch. Many meats also have a crave-worthy umami flavor, so we can choose high-glutamate plants to fill that desire. You can easily achieve that rich and savory flavor without meat, such as mixing in a little miso into your sauce.
Yes, you could grab a pack of Impossible Meat or Beyond Sausage to get the job done, but if you're looking for a healthier, more gourmet "made-from-scratch" feel, then you've got to go straight for the veggies. As a plant-based chef and recipe designer for almost a decade, I rarely use processed meat alternatives, because fresh produce has so much to offer. When it comes to selecting produce, fresh is best. The quality of your ingredients will directly impact the outcome of your dish, so try to hit your local farmers market or pick up your produce the day of. Now, let's dive into swapping those classic meat pasta dishes for something a little more unique. Let your culinary creativity shine.
Walnuts make for a dense bolognese
When we think of meat substitutes, it's only natural for the classics to come to mind, like tofu or eggplant. However, when considering the meatiest, densest, fattiest, and protein-packed plants, it's difficult to ignore walnuts. While whole walnuts may not taste or look like meat, you can process and flavor them to your liking and create a "ground beef" that's to die for. And nothing screams "meaty" like pasta bolognese. Walnuts are the key to a hearty vegan bolognese sauce, and if done correctly, you might just never go back to the real thing.
The key is to flavor and process your walnuts separately, before adding them as an ingredient into your classic bolognese sauce base. Instead of beef, pork, veal, or lamb, use walnuts. Grab raw walnuts and toss them into the food processor along with paprika, garlic powder, soy sauce or tamari, onion powder, black pepper, and a touch of miso. I like to add the smallest dash of maple syrup to mimic the undertone of smoky sweetness that cooked and caramelized meat has. Pulse until it resembles ground meat, and add it to your existing sauce. Then, fold into al dente pappardelle pasta, which is hearty enough to hold the rich and meaty sauce. You might just lose a delicate noodle like angel hair in the sauce, so go big or go home.
Try king oyster mushrooms instead of scallops on your linguini
I used to be a sucker for lemon butter linguini, topped with seared scallops. And after giving up meat, I was sure I'd never enjoy the delicacy again. While many meat replacers are quite a stretch from the original, using king oyster mushrooms in place of scallops is a direct hit. The texture is incredibly similar, and if flavored correctly, you might have folks who'd have trouble telling the difference.
To make vegan scallops from king oyster mushrooms, you'll first slice the stems into oyster-shaped disks. Get your pan nice and hot, and heat up some oil. Soak the mushrooms in a saltwater mixture with kelp for bonus points of ocean flavor, along with lemon and a small amount of maple syrup. Next, drop the scallops into the pan and cover. The bottoms of each slice should become caramelized and crisp, while the inside steams. Flip them over to sear the other end of each slice, basting them with the fat from the pan, and remove from the heat. Serve them with linguini, coated with butter, parsley, cooked garlic, salt, and freshly crushed black pepper.
Heart of palm can replace shrimp in scampi
Seafood pasta lovers may have difficulty resisting a bite or two of shrimp scampi, but if your doctor has told you to watch your cholesterol, then crustaceans may be off the menu for now. Don't worry, because luckily, there are a few ingredients that can step in and provide a similar texture, as well as be a vehicle for flavor. Heart of palms, which are also used for vegan lobster rolls, are what you'd find at the center of certain palm trees. It has a similar texture to cooked shrimp, being tender but also chewy. You can buy them canned for your convenience, which will be much easier to track down at your local grocery store than buying them fresh.
Start by straining the hearts of palm, marinating them in a salty lemon water with a small pinch of sugar and a little kelp if desired. Then, follow your favorite shrimp recipe. Consider a dash of paprika for a pinkish red flavor that might make it a little more aesthetically pleasing and familiar-looking. I like to sauté the hearts of palm first before adding them to the pasta, which keeps them extra tender and sweet.
Combined beet and black beans for mouthwatering meatballs
It's interesting how it's rare for us to add black beans to pasta, or beets for that matter. However, when combined correctly, seasoned, and processed to perfection, these two foods, along with some supporting ingredients, can make incredible meatball substitutes. To vary the texture, it's important that these meatballs don't end up too soft or starchy, so follow a vegan beet and black bean meatballs recipe closely.
Squeeze out the beetroot with your hands and a strainer to reduce moisture in the mix. Straining and rinsing the black beans, if you're using canned, is also pertinent to the recipe. While beets may seem out-of-left-field, they offer an earthy sweetness that mimics caramelized meat, and coloring that presents like meat as well. Along with the two main ingredients, you'll want to load these meatballs up with spices and herbs, as well as chickpea flour or another binder, and fry them in a hot pan to crisp the outer layer. Crisping the outside creates a chewy structure, helping to avoid a redundant starchy mouthfeel.
Replace turkey with mushrooms in tetrazzini
Do you have a recipe that reminds you of your grandmother? Well, my nana would make turkey tetrazzini that was to die for, and when she passed away, I carried on the tradition. She would make it lasagna-style, go heavy on the butter and cream, and use fresh herbs. When I went vegan, one of the first things I did was whip up a plant-based version of this mouthwatering classic. In her honor, I continue to use heaps of vegan butter, thick cashew cream, and fresh thyme so it remains the comfort meal it's intended to be. Miso is a must for that rich umami undertone to give it that meaty, rich flavor. But the major difference is that I spring for mushrooms instead of turkey.
For varied texture, I typically use an assortment of mushrooms, being sure to sneak in some shiitake. Shred king oyster mushroom stems, throw in some sliced button mushrooms, and if you can, include oyster mushrooms for a meaty flavor. Consider leaving some hearty chunks to resemble large pieces of turkey. Otherwise, follow your instincts, swapping ingredients as needed, and exploring the wonders of the world of fungi.
Swap chicken with chicken of the woods mushrooms in your Alfredo
Some varieties of mushrooms are readily available, like portobello, button, and most of the time, shiitake. However, there are approximately 2,000 varieties of edible mushrooms out there, and I am almost positive you haven't tried them all. Have you heard of chicken of the woods mushrooms? Well, they got that unique name for the uncanny textural resemblance to cooked chicken. Since mushrooms have a meaty flavor anyway, these orange-yellow mushrooms taste a heck of a lot like chicken, too, especially if spiced properly.
If you can't get your hands on chicken of the woods, consider hen of the woods, also known as maitake mushrooms, although the resemblance and texture aren't quite as close to chicken. I like to use poultry seasoning when trying to get my plants to resemble chicken, so spice and cook those mushrooms up before adding them to your "chicken" Alfredo. Once the pasta and everything are coated in creamy-dreamy Alfredo sauce, who really cares if it's chicken or mushrooms anyway? Note: If you're fully vegan, consider making a vegan fettuccine Alfredo sauce recipe with cashews.
Use tempeh in your goulash pasta
Tempeh is tofu's less popular cousin that doesn't quite get the recognition it deserves. Essentially, tempeh is tofu, just less processed, which is noticeable by the visible soybeans that look glued together. Once you follow some tips when cooking with tempeh and learn to steam the bitterness out of it, it can be a useful tool in the kitchen. Consider using tempeh in your goulash pasta along with al dente cavatappi or macaroni.
Whether you make goulash the American way or the Hungarian way, tempeh can be a welcome addition. Tempeh crumbles when pressure is applied, resembling ground beef, which is a classic goulash star ingredient. Be sure to steam your tempeh first, and then treat it like you would beef, browning and seasoning it in a pan. I like to add a little soy sauce and extra spices and herbs to "beef" up the flavoring, sometimes including toasted tomato paste. Use plenty of oil, as tempeh is not as fatty as beef. A vegetarian goulash will surely become a household staple, especially if you have tiny mouths to feed. Feel free to replace any cheese with cashew cream or a plant-based cheese alternative if you're fully vegan, and following an American goulash recipe that includes melted cheese.
Lion's mane mushrooms can replace chicken in chicken parmesan over spaghetti
You may have noticed by now that mushrooms are a star choice when replacing meat with plant-based options. And while it may seem redundant, fungi are not vegetables but their own species with endless varieties. Each variety has a unique texture, taste, and application. Lion's mane mushrooms are easily distinguishable by their cream coloring and shaggy fur-like texture, resembling none other than a lion's mane.
I like to use lion's mane mushrooms in place of chicken because of their texture and shape. All of those shaggy tendrils hold on beautifully to sauce, spices, and batter. You can use your spatula to flatten the mushroom as it cooks, leaving it dense and resembling a cut of chicken. For chicken parmesan over spaghetti, lion's mane is the perfect choice because of its contrasting texture to the pasta. You can bread it (or not), but try to include some poultry seasoning and other herbs, as well as salt, to bring out the natural meaty flavors of the mushroom. I find lion's mane mushrooms at the grocery store on occasion, but much more frequently at farmers' markets. Use a standard crispy and saucy chicken parmesan recipe to get started, and just swap out your protein. If you're fully vegan, spring for high-end vegan mozzarella and parmesan. I like Miyoko's cheese, which is generally accessible.
Lentils make for a meaty red sauce
Sometimes, all you need is a solid, meaty red sauce to feed the family. It checks all the boxes: vegetables, protein, grains, starch. But if you're avoiding red meat, or meat altogether, then what protein should you mix into the marinara? There are plenty of options, like tempeh or ground walnuts, but my favorite in this capacity is lentils. I like to use black lentils, which are slightly smaller than green lentils and don't fall apart like yellow or red lentils. Green lentils work, and are a bit larger and meatier. Because lentils will bulk up your sauce, giving it more body, you'll want to choose a heartier noodle, like penne or pappardelle. Be sure it's cooked al dente, so you don't end up mixing starchy lentils into a starchy mush.
Be sure to pre-cook those lentils, or use rinsed canned lentils. I prefer freshly cooked because they typically hold their al dente texture better, and can be seasoned during the cooking process. Use fresh herbs, vegetable broth, miso or soy sauce, and black pepper to season your lentils before adding them to your famous tomato sauce recipe. Enjoy fiber and protein-filled lentils, chewy and delicious, along with tender noodles, sweet red sauce, and freshly minced herbs. Alternatively, make a lentil-filled bolognese or baked ziti.
Try a mushroom pancetta for your carbonara
Many people say, "I'd go vegan/plant-based, but I just can't give up bacon!" Well, then don't. Nobody is saying it's all or nothing, so if you need to hold onto bacon but can do the other 99% plant-based, then you're 99% of the way there ... congratulations! If you have given up bacon, then it's likely you've dabbled in some alternatives that are never quite as good as the real thing, but get pretty darn close. Tempeh, carrot, rice paper, banana peel, and of course, mushrooms are all tried and true bacon favorites of the vegan community.
Mushroom bacon is your meatiest option, crisps up beautifully in a pan, and is one of the best pancetta substitutes for carbonara. Consider slicing king oyster mushroom stems into long strips and marinating them in a smoky, sweet sauce. My go-to combo is crushed black pepper, garlic powder, miso (a high-glutamate food), maple syrup, smoked paprika, tamari, and a little tomato paste. Pan fry these in plenty of oil, and you'll have "bacon." Cut the stems into smaller pieces for pancetta, and use them in your pasta carbonara. Go with spaghetti noodles for a traditional look and mouthfeel, or try farfalle or rigatoni for something new, as all of these options hold onto the creamy sauce beautifully. To make it fully vegan, replace your cheese and cream with plant-based versions. I recommend cashew cream or tahini, but there are plenty of other alternatives out there.
Tofu can replace chicken in picatta
Once you bread and fry a protein, what's on the inside becomes less important. Breaded and fried chicken can be fairly easily replicated, and if you're interested in making chicken picatta, sans meat, then it's time to use your trusty vegan protein, tofu. Tofu gets a bad rap for being bland, but I'll let you in on a little secret: Tofu is as bland as the cook behind the marinade. If you can make a mean marinade, then tofu should be your best friend. Flavor your tofu with poultry seasoning, soy sauce, pepper, nutritional yeast, garlic, and onion powder. Add a little vinegar or citrus to balance the other flavors with acidity, and bread and fry it like you would chicken.
Vegan fried chicken can be useful for a few pasta dishes, but I like it in chicken picatta because the sauce is so flavorful, and really sticks to the breading. Follow a classic upscale chicken piccata recipe for inspiration, and simply swap out the raw chicken with ¼ inch thick slices of tofu that have been marinated. Although angel hair is a popular choice for picatta, I find that a slightly heartier noodle like spaghetti or linguini works better with bread tofu piccata, as its texture tends to steal the spotlight. If you're simply pan-frying or grilling the tofu, then angel hair can work beautifully.
Mince soy curls for a delectable tuna noodle casserole
Have you heard of soy curls? If not, and you follow a meatless diet, then I'm about to blow your mind. Soy curls are simply defatted, dehydrated tofu that you can rehydrate and cook. Soy curls are in the shape of a strip of meat and very closely resemble the texture of meat. The best part is that you can rehydrate them with seasoned liquid, adding an extra infusion of flavor beyond your basic seasoning. If you're looking for the chewiest tuna salad around, you must use soy curls. Hydrate the curls with salty water, then toss them in the food processor and mince them until they resemble canned tuna.
Flavor your "tuna" with salt, kelp, a small amount of sugar, and pickle juice. If you're used to a pinker tuna, toss in some paprika or beet juice. Next, use all your favorite ingredients for a dilly tuna casserole, using macaroni noodles, and replacing any non-plant-based ingredients if desired. Follow the recipe, once it comes out of the oven, you may just find it indistinguishable from the original. Any recipe with a plethora of strongly flavored ingredients and a decent amount of processing is the easiest to swap ingredients in, making tuna noodle casserole a prime target.
Grind up pumpkin seeds for a hearty beef ravioli swap
Nuts and seeds tend to make a welcome appearance in the plant-based diet, and for good reason. Their dense and meaty texture, along with the chewy crunch, helps to add variety to vegan meals. When considering what nuts or seeds you can stuff into ravioli, give raw pumpkin seeds a try. They are sweet, nutty, and dense. Use a food processor to mince them up into a textured goop, add spices and seasoning, and enjoy some of the most delicious homemade ravioli you've ever had.
Yes, beef does carry a chewier texture, but pumpkin seeds off a flavor profile that is just as desirable, just different. Use some tamari to elevate the umami, as well as classic flavorings like garlic, a touch of sweetener, tomato paste, paprika, and any herbs you'd normally add to your ground beef. No need to cook it before it makes its way into the casing, as the raw and pulverized pumpkin seeds carry their unique texture that's quite pleasing, and almost resembles a cross between beef and ricotta. Adorn with any sauce of your choosing, and enjoy meaty, delicious, pumpkin seed ravioli.