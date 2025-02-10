5 Delicious Pancetta Alternatives For Carbonara

Spaghetti carbonara is one of the simplest, most satisfying dishes you can have in your repertoire as a home cook. It's so crave-worthy that new ways to serve carbonara, from pasta variations to non-pasta dishes like carbonara-style risotto, are trying on this unforgettable flavor profile. That's because every creamy, salty, unctuously umami-laden bite is a perfect mouthful of redolently silky-smooth egg, salt-cured pork, cheese (sometimes cream), spices, and pasta. Best eaten straight away, carbonara is one of those dishes that shines with a handful of simple but perfectly paired ingredients, yielding a plate to be talked about long after the meal is gone.

But the real beauty of carbonara is that you can also just wing it with ingredients already on hand. No Pecorino-Romano? Use parmesan. Out of spaghetti or linguini? Grab some fusilli, macaroni, or any other noodles you have lying in your cupboards. Even if there's no pancetta in your fridge, after a late night out drinking with friends or at the end of a hard day's work, there's always a decent substitute available. From the more formidable flavors of meats, like guanciale, prosciutto, and bacon, to the milder but no less satisfying tastes of a variety of hams or mushrooms, nothing can stop you from bringing the magic of carbonara's belly-warming comfort to your grumbling tummy.