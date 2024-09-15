What To Know When Cooking With Maitake Mushrooms

There's more to the world of mushrooms than the white button variety commonly found in your grocery store's produce section. Although there are some 14,000 types of mushrooms, only 2,200 are classified as edible. Different types of mushrooms have distinct characteristics that will impart unique flavors and textures to varied recipes, which range from cream of mushroom soup to a cheesy mushroom lasagna. If you're looking to expand your mushroom repertoire beyond the common creminis, shiitakes, and portobellos, as a professionally trained chef, I recommend adding maitake mushrooms into the mix.

Maitake is an edible mushroom that can grow up to 100 pounds, and it offers a unique combination of umami-filled flavor, versatility, and nutrition in the kitchen. The rich, savory flavor and firm texture of maitake adds a depth of flavor to dishes like stir-fries and risottos. In Japanese, maitake translates to "dancing mushroom," and many believe this is because foragers danced with happiness when they would stumble upon this oversized fungus. Researchers have referred to maitake as the king of mushrooms, due to their health-boosting benefits. Mushroom lovers everywhere should incorporate this meaty marvel into their recipes. Here's what you need to know.