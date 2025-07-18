How To Host The Ultimate Coffee Tasting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's one thing to enjoy a cup of coffee as you're waking up in the morning, but it's another thing to genuinely experience it. A coffee tasting — more commonly referred to as a cupping — is the preferred method in the industry for sampling and testing coffees. It's often used in barista training, in quality control, and to determine flavor profile. Cafés or roasters will hold cuppings to decide which beans they'd like to purchase in bulk. Some people even work full-time as professional elite coffee tasters, otherwise known as "cuppers." But cupping isn't all about business. It can be a fun way to dive deeper into the jittery, caffeinated universe of the world's favorite drink with friends who are just as nerdy about coffee as you are.

At first glance, it seems like cupping is just a bougie term for taking a sip of coffee and determining what it tastes like, but a proper tasting is actually a bit more involved. Tasting coffee works best when a particular ritual is adhered to (don't worry, it doesn't have to be too strict) in order to get a clear picture of the drink's taste, body, and unique nuances.

In this list, I'll use my years of barista training and coffee expertise to break down how you can host a coffee tasting experience from the comfort of your home. I'll teach you how to set up, brew, and ensure that you and your guests have as much fun as possible while taking a deep dive into all that coffee has to offer.