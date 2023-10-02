The Absolute Best Job At Starbucks: What It's Like To Be An Elite Coffee Taster - Exclusive

Take one look around a busy intersection in most major U.S. cities, and it's likely that somewhere on that block or the next is a Starbucks. The dominant proliferation of Starbucks across our physical, digital, and social landscapes can make it hard to remember that the company was once a young upstart, beckoning coffee-minded individuals to taste and work at its unique cafés. Leslie Wolford was one such person.

Before her current role as development lead (and elite taste tester), the Ohio native transplanted herself to Seattle. Wolford tells us that she arrived in the city in 1991, and at the time, "I had never heard of Starbucks ... I just fell in love with the vibe of the store." Fun fact: When Wolford started, Starbucks had 116 stores. Now, the company is projected to have 45,000 locations by 2025.

Wolford began working for the company and never stopped. Her first role was as a barista in the very first Starbucks location to include an espresso machine, and over her 32 years in the business, she has worked as a roaster and a green coffee loader as well. These two jobs primed her for her current role of developing the portfolio for Starbucks Reserve; as Wolford says, "I think part of the role I do today is my long history in coffee and quality."