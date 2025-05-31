Why Salty Snacks Taste Bad With Coffee, According To Science

There are plenty of delicious snacks that pair well with coffee, like sweets, which we dive into the science of here. But some treats just don't meld well with that flavor profile. We detailed nine foods you want to keep away from your morning brew, and one of them is salty snacks.

Alton Brown once suggested that adding salt to coffee can reduce the bitterness, but it needs to be a small amount. "I've taken to adding a quarter teaspoon of kosher salt to every six tablespoons of grounds," Brown told us. And it's true, lower quality coffee or one that is too bitter may see its taste improved by a little bit of salt. But high-quality coffee does not need salt, and neither does a light roast with its more subtle characteristics.

Sodium chloride, or table salt, has been scientifically shown to suppress bitter taste receptors. That's exactly why a little can improve your coffee flavor if you're finding it too bitter. But the amount of sodium in salty snacks is usually too much. Because of that, you will lose flavor nuances if you consume sodium-rich foods while drinking coffee.