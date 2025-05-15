9 Foods You Should Never Pair With Coffee

Adding citrus fruits, like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons, to coffee can not only make your beloved brew taste dreadful, but the high acidity can also give you a killer stomachache and worsen the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Now, we love orange-flavored coffee just as much as the next person – after all, who can resist a little splash of Cointreau, or a dash of orange-flavored syrup in their brew? When we say "citrus fruits," we mean the actual fruit or juice, rather than flavored additions.

The main difference between fresh juice and flavored syrups is the acidity. Both coffee and citrus fruits have some acidity, and mixing them can amplify the flavor and make your coffee taste sour. "Acidic foods are high in citric or acetic acid and can stack sharpness on top of the natural acidity already in coffee," says Eric Gantz, co-founder of Verena Street Coffee Company. "That can make even a smooth cup taste overly sour or slightly harsh."

It's worth noting that coffee from different locations around the world has varying levels of acidity. Beans from Africa, including Ethiopia and Kenya, are often roasted for less time and have subsequently higher levels of acidity, whereas coffee from South American countries is roasted for longer and tends to be less acidic. We still don't advocate adding orange juice to your cup of coffee, but if you are tempted to garnish it with orange zest, we recommend sticking to the South American varieties.