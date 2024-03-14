Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Eating Spicy Food With Coffee

If your mouth is on fire from a habanero-laced hot sauce or a fiery snack like Cheetos Flamin' Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs, a cup of joe may be the last thing you want to reach for. While it may seem obvious not to pair these foods with coffee, there are times when you could find yourself downing a spicy breakfast sandwich or a tongue-tingling burrito. But if you reach for java to douse the heat inside your mouth, you'll be disappointed in the result. In fact, the opposite reaction is more likely to occur, where your coffee can actually enhance the spicy flavor.

Why does this happen? While a cup of joe brings acidity instead of spice, both are strong flavors — so, when combined, they can easily saturate your tastebuds. Plus, the heat from your java can make the burn from spicy foods more intense. When we eat meals that contain spicy chiles, we feel the fiery sensation on our tongue because of capsaicin, a compound that reacts with our pain receptors. And these receptors are the same ones activated by temperature hot foods and drinks, meaning that when you have a sip of steaming coffee after consuming something spicy, you get an amplified effect.