12 Flavors That Just Don't Pair Well With Coffee

There are a few people out there who will undoubtedly disagree when I say that ginger and coffee don't pair well. It's true that ginger is a star in many drinks — such as when added to steamed milk or used in tea — and it's a great way to make a warm winter drink taste even more warming. But it doesn't usually taste very good when paired with coffee, at least for most people.

Advertisement

It's a cardinal rule of the coffee world to keep spice away from your coffee blend. It's true that some coffees will have notes of certain spices — like cinnamon, for example — but they themselves won't be spicy. Baking spices like cinnamon and nutmeg carry a certain depth of flavor to them, but they won't make your throat burn or your mouth feel like it's on fire.

Ginger, however, has a spicy kick to it. This spice can prevent you from detecting the more delicate flavors in your coffee. If you add ginger to your coffee, you'll really only be able to taste the spice — you'll miss out on all the other tasting notes that would normally be present in your brew. Another important component of drinking coffee is detecting the aftertastes that linger after your sip of coffee. Often, these flavor notes will be separate from those you taste when you first drink the brew. When your tongue is overwhelmed by spice, it likely won't be able to detect those aftertastes.

Advertisement

If you're craving ginger, save it for its own drink where it can be the star of the show. There's no reason to add it to coffee when you won't even be able to taste the coffee blend you used.