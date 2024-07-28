Why You Should Think Twice Before Adding Olive Oil To Iced Coffee

In case you missed the trend, people have been adding olive oil to their morning coffee ever since Starbucks debuted its Oleato line of olive oil infused coffee drinks in early 2023. The pairing had nearly everyone but olive oil manufacturers scratching their heads, but more than a year later we still see people enjoying the interesting mix. The topic of olive oil and coffee came up when we chatted recently with coffee expert and ex-barista, Matthew Woodburn-Simmonds.

More specifically, we got to talking about how the olive oil trend works with iced coffee. "Olive oil starts to solidify around 50 degrees Fahrenheit," Woodburn-Simmonds told Tasting Table. "So I wouldn't be adding it to iced coffees just in case you end up with little olive oil lumps forming in your drink."

There's a surprising amount of history behind adding olive oil to coffee as people have been pairing coffee with fats like oil and butter for years. While our ancestors may have been content with a lumpy cup of coffee, modern coffee drinkers expect a higher quality brew. It's difficult enough to get olive oil and coffee to blend well when the coffee is hot. That difficulty is compounded even more when dealing with iced coffee since, as Woodburn-Simmonds pointed out, the temperature of the coffee is working against a seamless blend of the two liquids. Does this mean you should never mix olive oil and iced coffee? Not necessarily.