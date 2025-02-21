Can Sour Cream Replace Yogurt?

We've all been there. You're in the middle of a recipe when you realize it calls for yogurt. Maybe you're out or have the wrong kind. For example, a sweet-flavored yogurt wouldn't be the right choice for a chicken marinade, and the nonfat variety of Greek yogurt doesn't work well for cooking because its lack of fat molecules makes it clump up when heated. So what's a cook to do? If you eat baked potatoes or Tex-Mex food, you probably have another dairy product in your fridge that will work just as well. They're both white, creamy and a little tangy. That's right — we're talking about sour cream.

There's no need to water it down or adjust the amount. These two ingredients are so similar in taste, texture, and performance that you can swap sour cream for yogurt at a 1:1 ratio. However, there are a few small differences to note. A side-by-side taste test would demonstrate that sour cream is more acidic than yogurt. (In fact, we've previously suggested adding lemon juice or vinegar to plain yogurt to make it taste more like sour cream). And while yogurt is made with milk, sour cream is made with — you guessed it, cream, making it slightly thicker and firmer than the more watery yogurt. That also makes yogurt leaner, at about 12 % fat while sour cream is closer to 20% fat.