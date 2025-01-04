Why You Should Avoid Cooking With Nonfat Greek Yogurt

It's absolutely true that nonfat Greek yogurt is a protein powerhouse. Greek-style yogurt is made by straining out some of the extra water in the form of whey, meaning the remaining content is more concentrated in nutrition. But when you remove the fat as well, you're left with lots of protein. That's great for boosting your breakfast, but it's not so great for cooking. It turns out that fat molecules help keep those protein strands from clumping up by surrounding them so they don't stick together and become a curdled mess when the yogurt is heated.

This happens because proteins unwind and recombine when heated, clumping together and squeezing out water. That's good if you want to make cheese curds, but not if you've added a dollop of protein-packed nonfat Greek yogurt to your saucepan. The abundance of protein in nonfat Greek yogurt can result in grainy sauces and even make your creamy recipes lumpy when it's stirred into a hot sauce. Full fat and even lower fat 2% Greek yogurt are more heat-friendly thanks to the presence of milk fats in the mix.