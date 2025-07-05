12 Worst Snacks To Bring On A Long Flight

If you've flown long haul before, you know the pain of being hungry and having to wait until the air host or hostess comes by with the food trolley. Sometimes, it takes ages after takeoff to get a meal, especially if you're in a row that they serve last. That's why it's always a good idea to pack your own food and snacks. You don't have control over the timing of service on the flight, and let's be real, sometimes it's a roll of the dice if you even like the food and snacks on offer. Plus, sometimes you have to pay extra to get something to eat. As a food and travel writer, I've been on my fair share of flights across the world, and have learned a thing or two about the perfect snacks to bring. I've also sometimes learned the hard way about the etiquette rules of eating on a plane, and what snacks not to bring.

After receiving disgruntled looks from fellow passengers for eating certain foods, and alternatively, being on the other end too, there are some unspoken rules you should follow. Foods that are too messy, too smelly, or have too much waste that you can't really get rid of, all need to be abandoned as options. Fortunately, there are still plenty of other snacks you can pack for your long flight while still keeping your fellow passengers in mind. If you're unsure about what to pack, let's eliminate the no-gos. Here are some of the worst snacks to bring on a long flight.