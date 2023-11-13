Martha Stewart's Go-To Travel Foods For Better Mile-High Meals

We can all agree that airplane food isn't exactly five-star cuisine, and some airlines cut out meals entirely. But Martha Stewart doesn't let that fact stand in the way of her eating sublime food in the air — and neither should we. According to The New York Times, Stewart said to prepare for long flights, she takes "some very good food that I know I'll want to eat on the plane." And that's the key here: Instead of scarfing down some questionable chicken and cheese, bring meals you'll look forward to consuming.

For her main entree, Stewart says she'll bring a smoked salmon sandwich on seven-grain bread. But Stewart doesn't stop there when it comes to bringing high-quality airplane food. In addition to a tasty smoked salmon sandwich, the chef opts for a tabbouleh salad and homemade yogurt with applesauce. Tabbouleh is a Mediterranean appetizer or salad typically based around bulgur wheat, although it also includes chopped tomatoes, parsley, mint, green onions, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Fresh herbs are the key here, so don't opt for dried in this instance, and you'll be rewarded with a zesty, nutritious salad on the plane.