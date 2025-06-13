It's Time To DIY A Summer Wreath With Items Already In Your Kitchen

Though you might think of wreaths made from greenery, items in your kitchen can also be used to fashion aesthetic pieces to hang up in your home or on the front of your door. With a craft project that is this easy to compile, you may find yourself regularly refreshing your rooms with interesting wreaths. Pretty wreaths aren't just for the winter season.

Whether using dried ingredients, items pulled from behind your at-home bar, or product packaging to create circular ornaments, once you start viewing the items in your home as the kind of raw material needed for wreath-making endeavors, your DIY projects may take an interesting turn. Before you begin compiling objects to arrange in a pleasing way, consider the themes you are looking to emphasize or if there is any particular color you want to highlight in your home. DIY wreaths can be just the ticket to spruce up your next dinner party with theme-specific decor or intentionally placed in your at-home office to bring some brightness into mundane workweeks.