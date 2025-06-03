What Is A Kitchen Command Center And What Purpose Does It Serve?

A big part of design strategy is the merging of function and aesthetics. Kitchen renovation projects often mean carefully considering space to ensure no aspect of your kitchen goes unused. Colorful backsplashes can protect walls from cooking splashes while brightening up spaces, and floor runners can warm rooms while protecting wooden floors from dropped utensils and making small spaces appear larger. Sometimes the kitchen becomes a dumping ground for various odds and ends, however, and if you're wanting to organize your kitchen like a chef, the documents and trinkets you collect throughout the week also need a place to go. While kitchen utensils and cooking vessels are ideally placed within easy reach, grocery lists and bills equally deserve organized placement. To keep space clear in the kitchen, a command center can function as a point of order.

Not only can a carefully crafted space help keep papers and supplies organized, but a central point of communication can help keep everyone in the household on the same page. Bulletin boards can be used to post upcoming events, and reminders can be displayed for looming deadlines and scheduled appointments. Creating this point of communication and organization is an easy, customizable DIY project that can be shaped according to the available space and the needs of the residents in your home.