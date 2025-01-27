12 Tips And Tricks For Cooking With Bay Leaves
Bay leaves are somewhat of an unsung hero when it comes to herbs and spices. Often overlooked or tossed aside, bay leaves have been afforded a reputation of being an unnecessary addition, either making little difference to the final result of a dish or conversely overpowering it with their distinct, sometimes divisive flavor. However, there are many reasons why we should all be cooking with bay leaves, and the fact is that, more often than not, these humble leaves are simply being misused.
Bay leaves actually have the power to elevate and add depth to your dishes in ways you may not have even expected. All that's required is a little know-how when it comes to harnessing their aroma and utilizing their flavor and texture-enhancing qualities. Whether you're simmering a hearty stew, infusing oils, or adding a unique twist to cocktails, canned goods, or creamy desserts, bay leaves pack a whole lot of potential that is surprisingly easy to unlock. Once you get to grips with working with this distinct and versatile herb, you'll never again doubt its impact on your dishes. So, if you've been neglecting this culinary all-rounder, it's time to rethink your approach.
Use whole leaves for easy removal
As useful as they are, you typically want to remove any bay leaves from your dish before you serve it. Unlike most other herbs, bay leaves do not soften during the cooking process, which can make accidentally stumbling across one mid-mouthful very unpleasant on account of the leaves' rigid, almost leathery texture and intense flavor. Indeed, unless you're using one or two for decoration when you plate up, you'll want to make sure that any remnants of these crispy leaves are removed from your food, and sticking solely to using whole ones is a great way to ensure your food is totally leaf-free.
It is much easier to find and remove three or four whole leaves than it is to try and scoop out smaller chards that have dissipated into your entire dish. Though eating small portions of bay leaves is no doubt less intrusive than finding an entire leaf, their texture nonetheless remains sharp even in much smaller pieces, which can ruin the texture of your meal or cause offputting reactions akin to finding an unexpected small fish bone. Moreover, ground or diced bay leaves have a propensity to overwhelm. When the leaves are ground into smaller pieces, they release more of their oils due to an increased surface area, which can sometimes be a little too intense. Thus, for optimum taste and texture control, it's safest to stick to whole leaves.
Opt for dried over fresh
A general rule of thumb in the culinary world is that fresh is always better. Many ingredients deliver more potency, vibrancy, and a higher nutritional boost when fresh compared to dried. There are, however, exceptions to this sentiment. Many herbs, such as rosemary, thyme, and oregano, deliver just as much of a flavorful punch as they do in their fresh form, and most dried herbs are actually far more potent than their unprocessed counterparts, making dried often the superior choice. This is also true for bay leaves, which, being accustomed to hot climates, do not lose their flavor as they are dried out but are altered somewhat by the dehydrating process. They go from having an intense bitter taste to a milder and more herbal one, making them much better suited to seasoning your food.
Plus, since bay leaves are more often than not used for adding flavor to things like stews, sauces, and stocks, the dried version — which does not run the risk of losing vibrancy during long cooking time — is the much more suitable option. Fresh bay leaves are usually more expensive and have a shorter window in which they can be used, yet offer no real edge when it comes to imparting taste. So, while you may want to stick to fresh when buying herbs like basil and cilantro, you can be assured that a bag of dried bay leaves will by no means set you back in the kitchen.
Add them early on in the cooking process
The flavorful punch that comes from bay leaves resides within the plant's oils. As such, during the cooking process, you'll want to give the leaves an adequate chance to release all of these oils, meaning that it's best to add them early on to ensure you reap the maximum impact. Adding the leaves near the end of your cooking may result in a lackluster effect. Their addition ends up somewhat pointless or, conversely, may create pockets of flavor that are far too bitter and intense since the oils have not had the time to temper and spread throughout the dish.
When adding to sauces and stews, drop in your bay leaves before you start simmering, which will ensure that their aroma has a chance to do its thing and add a worthy nuance to the dish. Likewise, if you're using a leaf or two to add subtle flavor to roasted meats and vegetables, add them to your roasting tray or stuff inside the cavity of your bird before you start cooking.
Bundle them with other herbs
Though their base notes can be pungent, the aroma and flavors that bay leaves impart upon a dish are mostly subtle and nuanced, providing a delicate but nonetheless worthwhile background note. It's the type of flavor that is best used as a supporting note for stronger, pre-existing flavors, adding extra dimension. Indeed, bay leaves are often afforded an arguably undeserved reputation for being somewhat redundant. Still, the truth is that their unique flavor profile shines brightest when the herb is paired with other aromatics. Herbs like rosemary, thyme, and parsley all work well alongside bay leaves, and the latter two make up the combination that forms the basis of the French culinary staple bouquet garni — a bundle of herbs (in which bay leaves are an essential component) used to grant flavor to sauces and other ingredients before being removed at the end of the cooking process.
Whilst the traditional French herb bundle consists of bay leaves, thyme, and parsley (seasoned with a little black pepper), there's no reason why you have to stick solely to these herbs when making your own bunch for cooking with. Bay leaves are highly versatile and pair well with an array of other flavors, so use whatever you have on hand, or whatever is best suited to the dish you are making, to add extra depth to your food. Simply tie up your herbs with a little baker's twine and retrieve the parcel right before serving.
Less is often more
Much like how using fresh bay leaves can sometimes grant a dish an overpowering, slightly medicinal taste, using too many bay leaves (whether fresh or dried) can also overwhelm your dish and give it an overall unpleasant taste. The main point of using bay leaves is to provide a delicate foundational flavor or a subtle accentuating taste. You don't want to oversaturate your delicate and nuanced sauce, soup, or stew with their bold, sometimes even bitter, profile. In most cases, one or two leaves should be enough to give your food the little boost it needs, but more robust dishes and sauces, as well as higher volume portions, may be able to handle three or four leaves with no unpleasant side effects. Any more, however, is likely going to be too many, and you run the risk of ruining your dish.
Of course, how many leaves you use will come down to what exactly you are cooking. Exercise extreme restraint when adding them to delicate, creamy sauces, and stop at around four if using in hearty beef stews or alongside juicy braised meats. Any more will only either be redundant or overpowering, making a reserved approach a surefire way to avoid disappointment.
Use them to tenderize your meat
The power of bay leaves extends beyond imparting flavor — they can also help to tenderize meat. The enzymes and oils in bay leaves aren't only aromatic, but can also help to break down the muscle fibers in meat and make it more tender, which is especially ideal if you're working with a tougher cut. When simmered for a while, the natural compounds in the leaves are released and can work their magic, which makes their addition incredibly useful in things like stews and braises, where the meat has time to absorb the tenderizing oils. Beef brisket, too, will likely shred more easily if a couple of bay leaves have been added to the mix.
As such, there's no reason why you shouldn't be adding bay leaves to the pot any time you slow-cook meat. Their enzymes improve the texture of meat without significantly impacting its flavor, making them somewhat of a secret weapon when it comes to guaranteeing juicy and moist results. The best part of using the leaves in this way is that, unlike with traditional marinades, no prep needs to be done beforehand to tenderize the meat. Simply drop them in while the meat cooks, and the oils will be absorbed as everything melds together.
Don't reserve them solely for savory dishes
Though you may associate bay leaves with dishes such as casseroles, curries, and pilafs, there's no reason why these punchy little plants need to be reserved for savory dishes only. Their unique, slightly medicinal flavor works remarkably well alongside warming spices such as cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg for a delicious, earthy, and slightly floral taste. When incorporated into traditionally sweet dishes, bay leaves add a herbaceous note that grants an overall more nuanced flavor profile while also working in tandem with ingredients you're likely more used to working with.
Try infusing bay leaves into custard, creams, and syrups to serve alongside cakes or pies, like in our fig upside-down cake with bay leaf caramel. Incorporate them into your favorite fruit jams and compotes, where they will add a unique herbaceous note that perfectly balances out any excessive sugariness. Thanks to their subtlety, adding just one or two bay leaves to your sweet recipes can give them the exciting twist needed without the risk of jeopardizing more delicate existing flavors, meaning you're free to get creative. Consider adding bay leaves to your classic crème brûlée, or use them to add depth to a lemon sorbet, since bay leaves perfectly complement citrus notes.
Add to your rice for a subtle flavor boost
If you're looking for a way to elevate your rice dishes without overpowering them, bay leaves are the perfect addition. Simply tossing one or two into your pot or rice cooker as the grains cook will infuse them with a subtle and earthy aroma for a noticeable upgrade with minimal effort.
Though particularly useful if you are preparing rice to serve alongside a bold and flavorsome curry or casserole, this trick is also ideal if you're just looking to add extra flavor to plain white rice without the need for long prep time or a long list of ingredients. The resulting delicate pine-like taste and irresistible fragrant aroma will no doubt transform your humble rice into something special, turning even the simplest dishes into something tasty and nuanced.
Infuse oil with them for drizzling
If you want to harness the distinct flavor of bay leaves for uses outside of slow cooking or simmering, or if you just don't fancy searching and fishing for the leaves when you're eager to serve up, consider making your own bay leaf-infused oil. Perfect for adding to braising dishes in place of whole leaves, added to vinaigrettes for a unique and lively salad dressing, or drizzled over things like roasted vegetables, saucy pasta dishes, and even bruschetta, using bay leaf-infused oil opens up a whole new realm of culinary possibilities.
To make bay-leaf infused oil, you'll want to start by lightly charring the leaves on both sides in a hot pan, being careful not to burn them. Then, add any oil that's been released into the pan and the charred leaves into a blender. Blitz the leaves with an oil of your choice, such as olive or sunflower oil, on a high-speed setting before straining the liquid with a sieve and muslin, and transferring it into a bottle. The finished oil can be used for pouring, drizzling, and marinating in an array of dishes, adding a touch of sophistication and vibrancy without being overpowering.
Perk up canned beans
Canned beans are a pantry staple in many kitchens, but there's no denying that they can sometimes feel a little lackluster. Whether it's kidney beans, a mixed bean salad, or baked beans, most types of canned beans can benefit from an extra flavor boost that turns them from bland into bold, and bay leaves are amongst the top choices for granting this necessary kick. Simply toss a bay leaf or two into the pot when you're heating up beans, and allow everything to simmer for a short while. As things heat up and the leaves expel their oil, the beans will become imbued with the earthy, herbaceous aroma, gaining a newfound depth and complexity without the need for multiple extra ingredients or lengthy prep.
Adding bay leaves to your beans is especially useful if you're making a quick bean salad (just cool down the beans again after heating them up with the leaves) or are warming them up as a side and want to add a little more oomph. It's also a great means of creating a tasty foundation when making a bean-based soup or hearty minestrone. Whatever you end up using the beans for, though, you're sure to notice a difference when you prepare them with a bay leaf or two, with even the simplest canned beans being given a deliciously aromatic and homemade taste.
Infuse your alcohol with them for upgraded cocktails
Whether it's a minty mojito, lavender-infused sangria, or a citrusy basil and gin concoction, there's no denying that aromatic herbs add extra dimension to cocktails. However, bay leaves are a commonly overlooked option. In fact, they have the capacity to enhance and elevate your alcoholic drinks with an earthy, herbal note that adds a tasty punch in its own right but also works incredibly well alongside a multitude of other ingredients. From a classic gin and tonic to a vibrant whiskey sour, many beloved cocktails benefit from the subtle but characteristic aroma of bay leaves, which bring a touch of sophistication and nuance that is hard to replicate with other ingredients. Savory cocktails, such as umami-rich bloody marys, benefit from the flavor-enhancing properties of bay leaves, making them a no-brainer addition.
The easiest way to incorporate the taste of bay leaves into your cocktails is to infuse the necessary alcohol with them directly. You only need to drop a few leaves into your spirit of choice and allow the mix to sit for a few days, letting the flavors meld and the alcohol take on the taste of the leaves. The infused spirit can then be used as usual in your go-to cocktail recipes and mixes, where it will add a subtle but noticeable upgrade that is sure to impress.
Be sure to store them properly
Much like with most herbs and spices, proper storage is key to getting the most out of your bay leaves, ensuring maximum potency and efficacy as well as optimal longevity. Dried bay leaves should be kept in an airtight container, away from heat and moisture, where they will keep for up to a year. If you don't have an airtight glass jar to keep them in, a plastic bag will also work; just be sure that it is sealed properly to avoid the leaves becoming moist or losing their potency. You should be able to tell from their scent whether they are still good enough to use.
If it's fresh bay leaves you are working with, you'll need to keep them cold the same way you would other fresh herbs like cilantro, basil, and parsley. Cover the leaves and keep them in the fridge, discarding any that begin to wilt or curl and placing them in an airtight container to ensure maximum freshness. You'll need to use up fresh bay leaves much quicker than their dried counterparts, so if you know that you won't be cooking with them again for a while, consider popping them in the freezer instead. Fresh bay leaves stored in the freezer can last for years while still retaining a lot of their flavor and potency, so you can enjoy their aromatic depth whenever you need them without worrying about waste.