12 Tips And Tricks For Cooking With Bay Leaves

Bay leaves are somewhat of an unsung hero when it comes to herbs and spices. Often overlooked or tossed aside, bay leaves have been afforded a reputation of being an unnecessary addition, either making little difference to the final result of a dish or conversely overpowering it with their distinct, sometimes divisive flavor. However, there are many reasons why we should all be cooking with bay leaves, and the fact is that, more often than not, these humble leaves are simply being misused.

Advertisement

Bay leaves actually have the power to elevate and add depth to your dishes in ways you may not have even expected. All that's required is a little know-how when it comes to harnessing their aroma and utilizing their flavor and texture-enhancing qualities. Whether you're simmering a hearty stew, infusing oils, or adding a unique twist to cocktails, canned goods, or creamy desserts, bay leaves pack a whole lot of potential that is surprisingly easy to unlock. Once you get to grips with working with this distinct and versatile herb, you'll never again doubt its impact on your dishes. So, if you've been neglecting this culinary all-rounder, it's time to rethink your approach.