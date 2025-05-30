12 Shark Tank Food Brands Available At Costco
From Pricklee's Cactus Water to Finneato Fysh Foods' plant-based seafood alternatives, "Shark Tank" has seen every conceivable food innovation passing through its doors over the course of 15 successful seasons. If you are tired of being a passive watcher as the sharks dig into a delectable array of gourmet treats in every episode, you will find joy in the fact that several of the food brands featured on the show are easily available at Costco.
Unlike other big-box retailers, Costco is famous for its membership model that incentivizes customers to shop in bulk. For food brands, this means that bulk packaging leads to greater efficiency for clocking in sales. This is why you'll find variety packs and larger bundles of your favorite food brands from "Shark Tank," although availability can often vary by region.
If you are looking to marathon the show, there are few better ways to set the mood than with snacks, beverages, and foods approved by the sharks you're watching on your screen. There are celebrity-loved products to get your hands on, such as Poppi Soda and Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks. There are newer innovations in plant-based eating options that you'll want to keep up with, such as Everything Legendary Burgers and Unreal Deli. And above all, there is the promise of Costco's pocket-friendly pricing — who's hungry?
Poppi Soda
"Beverage is savage," Rohan Oza famously declared on "Shark Tank." His comment was directed at the range of prebiotic soda lined on the table before him called Mother Beverage. In the spirit of leniency, he gave them a generous valuation of $1.6 million for a 25% equity stake — a moment that ought to have been frozen in time given that the brand has since been acquired by PepsiCo for $1.95 billion.
Having opted for a quick rebrand along the way and switched the name to Poppi Soda, the prebiotic drink has everyone interested — including the Kardashians, who can be spotted sipping on its raspberry-hued cans at parties. If you'd like to bring this celebrity-approved drink home, you'll want to head to the nearest Costco. Having hit shelves at the retailer in early 2023, the soda is available in the form of 15-count packs that are ideal for at-home gatherings and summer brunches.
Loyal patrons of Costco delight in stumbling upon newer flavors of the variety packs when perusing the warehouse aisles, and it is easy to see why. While mainstream soda brands will offer you a limited range of flavors to choose from, Poppi brings inventive new guests to the group chat — think cherry limeade, raspberry rose, and strawberry lemon. However, it does pay to bear in mind that the prebiotics in the soda can be harder to digest and may cause side effects, such as an increase in flatulence, loose stools, and bloating.
The Pizza Cupcake
What if the traditional slab of frozen pizza was reimagined in the form of a gourmet, eat-on-the-go snack? This is the question that Andrea and Michelle Jimenez-Meggiato, the husband-wife duo behind The Pizza Cupcake, brought into the tank. The result was a pizza-themed, cupcake-shaped food that only needs to be tossed in the oven or an air fryer for an appetizing treat on busy weeknights.
Having secured the interest of Lori Greiner and millions of dollars in sales from their appearance on the show, The Pizza Cupcake soon set its sights on retail outlets, including Costco. While a nationwide rollout is awaited, it can be found in several Northeastern locations of the retailer. While this handy round-up of the best frozen pizzas at Costco will help you stock up for weekly dinners, a 12-count box of these cupcake-sized pizzas also makes for a convenient option to have in your freezer for a mid-day snack.
A hybrid between a brioche and a sourdough, each pizza cupcake offers up a flaky crust made with olive oil instead of butter. If you like what you have on your plate, you'll want to start petitioning Costco to bring their newest launch to its freezer aisle: breakfast cups laden with fluffy eggs and gilded cheddar cheese.
Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks
What happens when you are moving houses and can't find anything beyond a solitary bag of popcorn kernels to feed your starving stomach? If you happen to be Teresa Tsou, Jeff Martin, and Jennifer Martin, you may just stumble upon a million-dollar idea: using heirloom corn to create a crunchy yet environmentally conscious popcorn experience.
Having started with hand-stamped bags of popcorn peddled at a farmer's market in 2012, Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks has since locked in a deal with shark Barbara Corcoran and burst into several other categories as well. While the mini popcorn still serves as one of the brand's primary offerings, Costco shoppers are especially enthused about the Cinnamon Sugar Twists that are commonly likened to Taco Bell's much-loved cinnamon twists. Since most fast food chain menu items are designed for immediate consumption, the longer shelf life of Pipcorn's offering makes for a convenient snack to stash on your work desk to beat that mid-afternoon slump.
As you munch on these sugary twists, you can also take heart in the fact that you are in fine company. Pipcorn's snacks have found their way into the hands of celebrities, such as Jessica Alba, and it appears to be a go-to private jet snack for Kim Kardashian's kids as well.
Copper Cow Coffee
You may love your specialty roasts from Brazil, but when Debbie Wei Mullin walked into "Shark Tank," it was with a single mission: to make the U.S. market fall in love with Vietnamese pour-over lattes. It is a promise that she has made good on with her brand, Copper Cow Coffee, which is known for its single-serve pour-over filters and sweetened condensed milk creamers.
Despite the rocky road that the brand had faced financially, Mullin walked out with a lucrative investment of $600,000 from Robert Herjavec for 8% of her business. Though she later shared that the deal fell through after filming, things have been looking up for the brand ever since, and it has become a familiar sight in the aisles of Costco. While variety bundles and latte gift sets are available on the brand's website, its arrival at Costco has birthed some unique gems, like this 15-pack box of pour-over coffees and creamers that will have your caffeine fix sorted for the next fortnight.
Last year, the brand took its new flavor, Churro Ground Coffee, to the retailer as well in the form of 2-pound bags. Getting a leg in the door at the retailer is notoriously tough, and according to Food Navigator USA, it took the brand over four years to get their first test at the club retailer. However, Mullin found that having an everyday product helped — which resulted in the brand's ground coffee getting a nod more easily than the pour-over options.
Soupergirl
If you need a PhD degree to decode the ingredient list on the back of your soup can, you can do better — or at least that is what the mother-daughter duo of Marilyn and Sara Polon believe. Together, they co-founded Soupergirl to offer homemade soups made with "ingredients you can pronounce," according to the cheeky blurb on the packaging.
The brand may have walked away from the carpet without a deal in hand, butthey got a surprising call later from guest shark Matt Higgins who wanted to offer his mentorship as a business advisor. While the brand had already made it to the shelves to Costco in 2016 — two years prior to its appearance on "Shark Tank" in 2018 — the mother-daughter duo appear to have hit the accelerator ever since.
An eight-pack of the brand's plant-based soups can be found in select Costco locations, labelled as "a plant-based soup kick-start program" on the packaging. Whether you are trying to make good on an ambitious New Year's resolution or dipping your toe into the vegan lifestyle, the 8-pack offers up tempting flavors to get you started: expect everything from butternut bisque to Portuguese white bean. The heat-and-eat nature of the soups makes for a worthy last-minute addition to hectic dinners.
Mavens Creamery
When sisters Gwen and Christine Nguyen first started piecing together macaron ice cream sandwiches in their garage — with no help other than Google and YouTube tutorials — they had little idea that they would one day be standing in front of five celebrity investors on "Shark Tank." The duo landed a deal with Barbara Corcoran for 25% of the business in exchange for $400,000, but it ultimately fell through.
Having parted ways amicably with Corcoran, the sisters have likely been losing little sleep over it. The brand may have won over the sharks with its macaron ice cream sandwiches — "It is light as a feather," raved Corcoran — but it went viral on the back of one of their new launches. Pints of creamy ice cream made from durian, a Southeast Asian fruit with custard-like pulp, has catapulted Mavens Creamery into one of the top-selling names at Costco.
The brand's frequent presence at Costco's roadshows is also an excellent place to get your hands on its limited-edition flavors, such as the Black Sesame Ice Cream and the Pandan Coconut Frozen Dessert. However, you'll want to get there early as the stall often sells out within a single day. If you couldn't make it to the latter, you can always sample the custardy notes of its durian ice cream at select Costco locations across the Northwest, including Washington, Oregon, and Utah.
Kodiak Cakes
At the age of 8, Joel Clark first wheeled a red wagon around his neighborhood to sell whole wheat pancake mix. Fast-forward a few decades, and the pancake mix had grown from its humble origin in a brown paper bag into a $20-million-dollar brand offering a wide range of flapjack and waffle mixes named Kodiak Cakes. The sharks, however, didn't seem too impressed. While Kevin O'Leary found it to be a flash in the pan success, Mark Cuban mused that there were macro challenges lying ahead.
Despite failing to land a deal on the show, the brand has since defied expectations to blossom into a behemoth worth $200 million with a presence in over 26,000 retail locations. Among the latter is Costco, where the brand's flapjack and waffle mixes are available in a 4.5-pound box. Made with whole grains and packing in a mighty punch of up to 21 grams of protein per serving, the mix offers a wholesome way to start the day.
If you are looking for good-for-you snacks to keep you satiated through the day, you'll also want to reach for the brand's Flapjack Puffs on your next Costco run. Designed to be dipped or dunked on the go, the bite-sized puffs offer a hearty amount of whole grains and protein to keep your batteries charged during the day.
Brazi Bites
When Junea Rocha first moved to the U.S., she was surprised when her hunt for the perfect pão de queijo — a type of Brazilian cheese bread — turned up empty. The dearth of this delectable bread may have been a blessing in disguise because it prompted her to turn her family recipe into a $300 million brand together with her husband, Cameron MacMullin.
During her pitch on "Shark Tank," Rocha described Brazilian cheese bread as the perfect textural amalgamation of a crispy crust on the outside that is fluffy within. If you are wondering what that would feel like, you don't have to use your imagination for much longer, as Brazi Bites can be found at Costco. Available in the form of 36-ounce bags, there are over 60 ready-to-bake servings, which will have your weekly dinner menu sorted for the foreseeable future.
Armed with Lori Greiner's investment of $200,000, the brand has expanded into frozen pizza pockets as well as toaster-friendly waffles. The latter can be found in the freezer aisle at Costco in the form of 24-count boxes. However, availability can vary depending on the region you are in. The brand notes on its website that Costco has a rotation model, which means that its products keep going on and off shelves as the assortment changes.
MUSH Overnight Oats
Waking up to the perfect bowl of overnight oats is easy when you know the common mistakes to avoid. However, if you are looking for an even simpler start to hectic mornings, MUSH's Overnight Oats are here to help. Founded by Wall Street native Ashley Thompson, the first stirrings of an idea kicked in when the duo couldn't find healthy options to fuel up for chaotic workdays and decided to create their own. The result? Nutrient-packed, ready-to-eat oats without any added sugar.
If that sounds like something you'd want in on, you'll be happy to hear that the brand has grown from its humble origins in farmers' markets and is now available in over 12,000 retail locations — including Costco. Within the warehouse, you'll find these overnight oats available in peel-and-eat packs of eight with an array of nostalgia-inducing flavors to choose from: vanilla bean, blueberry, and apple cinnamon.
During their time on "Shark Tank," the brand promised to combat America's love affair with sugar, and they clearly believe the work starts early. The brand has since introduced a range of oatmeal smoothies for kids that can be found in select Costco warehouses in its Northeastern and Northwestern locations. The variety 12-pack offers up a blend of organic oats, fruits, and veggies for your young 'uns to power up during the day.
Like Air Puffcorn
"America is a snacking nation," Allison Lin proclaimed as soon as her feet touched the "Shark Tank" carpet — but you probably already knew that. What was more interesting, however, were the words that followed next: the promise of a guilt-free snack that can be enjoyed by anyone between the ages of 6 months and 106 years. Devoid of the hard kernels in traditional popcorn, Like Air Puffcorn offers up a melt-in-the-mouth snack designed for every member of the family.
The brand's light-as-air offering is available in an array of savory as well as sweet flavors, from sour cream and onion to pancake and cinnamon bun. If you are looking for a new snacking buddy for lazy weekends, you'll want to stock up on the 14-ounce bags available at Costco — although nobody will judge you if you feel tempted to grab handfuls even before you've pulled out of the parking lot.
Made from cornmeal, our taste-tester reviewed Like Air's Puffcorn and found that it offers up a satisfyingly crunchy experience, packed with the same flavorful punch as traditional popcorn, but made with more mindful ingredients. Despite being proclaimed as the best-tasting low-calorie snack on "Shark Tank" in 15 years by Kevin O'Leary, the brand left with a deal with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner instead. Two sharks are clearly better than one as the brand has ascended from strength to strength since and is now available in 97 Costco locations in the Northeastern region.
Everything Legendary Burgers
You may have discovered the ultimate vegan smash burger recipe, but on those days when you'd like to have all the legwork done for you, you'll want to reach for Everything Legendary's Plant-Based Burgers. A high-quality hemp protein gets to work under the hood in what co-founder Duane Myko dubbed the "caviar of plant-based meats."
If you'd like to put that claim to the test, you can find answers on your next Costco run. Once tossed on a grill or on a skillet for five to seven minutes, the frozen patties can be easily topped off with plant-based cheese and other toppings to satisfy your cheeseburger cravings. The good news continues with the fact that soy, gluten, and preservatives are not welcome to this patty party, while vegan cheese pulls in a delightful cameo for that gooey burger experience you've been dreaming about.
For those wondering what happened to Everything Legendary burgers after "Shark Tank," the result is a mixed bag. The co-founders shook hands with Mark Cuban for $300,000 in exchange for 22% of the business. Revenue is said to have skyrocketed in the four months following the episode and touched $1.7 million. However, things have been quiet on the brand's social media in the last year, even though its plant-based burgers continue to retail at Costco and Target.
Unreal Deli
With newer plant-based alternatives to meat hitting the shelves every other day, there has never been a better time to be a vegan. Need proof? Look no further than Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli, which offers up an array of plant-based meats, from corned beef slices made with beets and chickpeas to roasted turkey made with whole cannellini beans.
When founder Jenny Goldfarb moved from New York to Los Angeles, she found herself hankering for the authentic delis that New York is known for. From the initial round of trial-and-error in a cramped kitchen while pregnant, the brand has since expanded its presence to 3,000 retail locations. Costco will be your first pitstop among these if you are hoping to pick up a bulk pack of its three much-loved meats: corned beef, roasted turkey, and steak slices.
Suffice it to say that things have continued to be unreal for the brand after its appearance on "Shark Tank." When Tasting Table caught up with Mrs Goldfarb, we found that Mark Cuban's investment of $250,000 and his mentorship helped the brand stay afloat during the uncertainty of the pandemic. Without "Shark Tank," she believes things would have been different. "I think we'd still be around, but I don't think we would have taken off in the same way ... it catapulted us and put us into the public light."