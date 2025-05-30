12 Shark Tank Food Brands Available At Costco

From Pricklee's Cactus Water to Finneato Fysh Foods' plant-based seafood alternatives, "Shark Tank" has seen every conceivable food innovation passing through its doors over the course of 15 successful seasons. If you are tired of being a passive watcher as the sharks dig into a delectable array of gourmet treats in every episode, you will find joy in the fact that several of the food brands featured on the show are easily available at Costco.

Unlike other big-box retailers, Costco is famous for its membership model that incentivizes customers to shop in bulk. For food brands, this means that bulk packaging leads to greater efficiency for clocking in sales. This is why you'll find variety packs and larger bundles of your favorite food brands from "Shark Tank," although availability can often vary by region.

If you are looking to marathon the show, there are few better ways to set the mood than with snacks, beverages, and foods approved by the sharks you're watching on your screen. There are celebrity-loved products to get your hands on, such as Poppi Soda and Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks. There are newer innovations in plant-based eating options that you'll want to keep up with, such as Everything Legendary Burgers and Unreal Deli. And above all, there is the promise of Costco's pocket-friendly pricing — who's hungry?