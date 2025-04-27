What Happened To Everything Legendary After Shark Tank?
Season 12 of "Shark Tank" brought the viewers a ttemendously energetic pitch for a plant-based burger in Episode 15. Duane Myko, Danita Claytor, and Jumoke Jackson stood before the Sharks and introduced their company, Everything Legendary, hyping up its flavorful approach to vegan meat. Myko and Claytor founded the company in June 2019 and developed the burger in collaboration with Jackson, a professional chef. They wanted to push back against lab-grown meat and create a vegan product that actually tastes as good as a real burger, something the vegan flavor market is always looking for. Another objective was creating a product with natural ingredients and a low caloric impact.
The personal inspiration behind the company's conception were Myko and Claytor's mothers, both of whom were battling health issues and switched to a plant-based diet as a result. Through that experience, the two founders noticed a gap in the market for flavorful, chef-created vegan meat. The name of the company itself, Everything Legendary, also pays homage to the mothers, with the founders calling them "the original legends."
What happened to Everything Legendary on Shark Tank?
The trio came to the Sharks seeking a $300,000 investment, willing to share 10% of their company. In the pitch, they emphasized the quality of their plant-based meat, comparing it to the exclusive status of Wagyu and Kobe beef. The Sharks had the chance to sample the Legendary Burger and test the flavor for themselves. All of them were blown away, finding it very similar to real meat, praising the smoky flavor and soft texture. Kevin O'Leary even crowned it the best plant-based burger he had ever eaten.
While wowing the Sharks with a good product is a great first step, it's not a guaranteed way to secure an investment. Barbara Corcoran was uncomfortable with the fact that Everything Legendary prices its products 30% higher than competitor plant-based burger brands and bowed out. O'Leary echoed this sentiment, feeling that the trio had overvalued their company; in his view, seeking $300,000 was simply too much.
But the founders of Everything Legendary stood by their claims that Legendary Burger is a premium product, even noting that they hadn't invested any money into customer acquisition — the existing customer base was built solely through word of mouth. This seemed to impress Mark Cuban, who recognized the company's big potential for further growth. He offered to take on the challenge and agreed to pay the full investment in exchange for 22% of the company.
Everything Legendary after Shark Tank
Everything Legendary's "Shark Tank" episode originally aired on February 26, 2021, and immediately shot the plant-based company to fame. Before appearing on the show, the company made $165,000 in sales — afterward, it made $250,000 in 24 hours. Four months after the episode aired, the revenue reached $1.7 million. The founders partnered with three contract packers and two distribution centers, allowing them to produce 160,000 burgers per hour; a stark contrast to the thousand hand-made burgers per day they were making in Myko's mom's kitchen before appearing on the show. Everything Legendary products became widely accessible on the shelves of grocery stores nationwide — including at Target and Publix, two of the best grocery chains to shop at if you're vegan.
Although the "Shark Tank" appearance put the company on the map, perhaps the biggest milestone in its growth happened when it secured $6 million in funding from CircleUp, General Mills, and Russell Simmons. Live Nation later joined the investor lineup as well, making the Legendary Burger an official vegan option at its events. The company's line of products expanded, too. What started with a regular burger quickly grew to include a cheeseburger, ground meat, wings, two types of sausage, burger sauce, and even a lemonade — all of it vegan.
Is Everything Legendary still in business?
As of November 2024, Everything Legendary was still in business. The products were still available in grocery stores across the U.S., such as Target and Costco, but the company's social media presence has been quiet. At the time of writing in late April 2025, there have been no new product updates or posts since May 2024. The online presence also seems to have shrunk in terms of sales as Everything Legendary's official online store is not displaying any available products at the moment. It's also fair to say that not everyone was blown away by the company's vegan meat. When Tasting Table sampled it, we really didn't like it, ultimately dubbing it the meatless ground beef brand you should ignore at the grocery store.
There appears to have been a reshuffle inside the company as well. Chef Jackson, who originally helped develop the Legendary Burger, is not listed on the Everything Legendary website as a team member. He has embarked on a solo path as a chef, now selling his own merchandise, spices, books, and courses. Interestingly, his "About" page doesn't mention Everything Legendary at all, nor does it mention "Shark Tank" — despite listing the chef's other TV credits. It's unclear exactly when Jackson split from the company, but by July 2022 he was no longer mentioned as a team member.
What's next for Everything Legendary?
With the company's recent social media absence, it's hard to definitively say what's next. The official website advertises a food truck catering service for hire, and a partnership with Sysco (a big restaurant distributor) was announced in November 2024. Through this partnership, restaurants located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Central Florida, Houston, North Texas, New Orleans, Chicago, and Cleveland could order Everything Legendary products to serve on their menus. Back in 2023, the founders shared on a podcast that they're leaning into food service, aiming for 33% of revenue to come from that stream. Partnering with Sysco definitely aligns with that goal.
They also talked about the challenges of entrepreneurship, noting that it's still a fight every single day, despite the successful "Shark Tank" appearance and the subsequent growth of the company. This reality was reflected in one of Myko's personal Instagram posts from October 2024, when he shared that a lot of businesses that once pledged to support Black-owned ventures, like Everything Legendary, have since pulled back their funding. In the same post, he gave a shout-out to Target as their most supportive retailer. Target is known for helping small food and drink brands grow and has pledged to invest into Black business as part of its Black Beyond Measure campaign. True to its word, Everything Legendary products are still available at Target as of April 2025, both in stores and online.