What Happened To Everything Legendary After Shark Tank?

The trio came to the Sharks seeking a $300,000 investment, willing to share 10% of their company. In the pitch, they emphasized the quality of their plant-based meat, comparing it to the exclusive status of Wagyu and Kobe beef. The Sharks had the chance to sample the Legendary Burger and test the flavor for themselves. All of them were blown away, finding it very similar to real meat, praising the smoky flavor and soft texture. Kevin O'Leary even crowned it the best plant-based burger he had ever eaten.

While wowing the Sharks with a good product is a great first step, it's not a guaranteed way to secure an investment. Barbara Corcoran was uncomfortable with the fact that Everything Legendary prices its products 30% higher than competitor plant-based burger brands and bowed out. O'Leary echoed this sentiment, feeling that the trio had overvalued their company; in his view, seeking $300,000 was simply too much.

But the founders of Everything Legendary stood by their claims that Legendary Burger is a premium product, even noting that they hadn't invested any money into customer acquisition — the existing customer base was built solely through word of mouth. This seemed to impress Mark Cuban, who recognized the company's big potential for further growth. He offered to take on the challenge and agreed to pay the full investment in exchange for 22% of the company.