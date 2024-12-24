The Meatless Ground Beef Brand You Should Ignore At The Grocery Store

Going meatless has gone way beyond Mondays — and vegans and vegetarians. In fact, research by Sprouts Farmers Market (a grocer with an unexpected shopping benefit) in 2021 found that 1 in 2 Americans consume more plant-based meals than they do meat. Recent research from Numerator has also found that nearly 17 million US households identify as "flexitarians" — that is, people who primarily eat vegetarian and consume meat occasionally. The rise and accessibility of meat alternatives is in no doubt a driver of that, but that isn't to say all of the options you'll find at the store are going to convert you. Some might even push you further away. At least, that's the case for one meatless ground beef brand.

In our taste tester's ranking of 10 meatless ground beef brands, Everything Legendary's plant-based ground beef stood out from the rest — but only because they could practically smell the stench of it through the packaging. Our taste testers tried to be nice by writing it off as a bad batch, but customers agree that its by far the worst plant-based meat alternative they've ever tried. People have gone as far as to compare the smell, taste, and texture to cat food, and some have even called it worse. Others have compared it to "rehydrated vegan jerky," with an oddly wet yet dried up texture. "Just weird" is a recurring descriptor. If you see this meatless ground beef in the store, the best thing you can do is pretend you didn't.

