14 Facts About Lab-Grown Meat You Need To Know

So what exactly is lab-grown meat — or as it's otherwise called, in-vitro meat, cultured meat, or cultivated meat? The name itself might conjure up thoughts of cows being prodded with different testing probes or images of body parts floating in formaldehyde jars. In reality, the process is much more sterile and scientific than most people would expect.

The first step in the process is removing stem cells from a live animal. These cells, which are found in people too, are foundational building blocks that can eventually form into cells with specific functions, like cardiac or bone cells. The stem cells are then transferred to a bioreactor, which simulates an animal's body and supplies the cells with the nutrients required to live and reproduce. Eventually, these cells will form the same connective tissue, muscle, and fat that a growing animal would develop, which are then built with 3D printing technology into the desired cut of protein. This process, called scaffolding, holds the cells together in a certain configuration and provides the necessary materials to keep the cells healthy and differentiated, so that when the cut gets to your table, it resembles the same shape, texture, and flavor as traditional meat.