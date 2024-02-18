The Vegan Flavor Market Is Expected To See Major Growth In 2024

Plant-based eating is on the rise. An international survey by food service provider Sodexo found that 73% of those surveyed felt an urgency to adopt a more sustainable way of eating, and that's driving trends in plant-based alternative meats and milks. The awareness of environmental impact and initiatives to include more plants in all types of diets (not only among vegans and vegetarians) is affecting flavor trends, too. FactMR's market report on vegan flavor profiled 16 international flavor companies and predicts an annual growth rate of more than 5% in this $11 billion market segment.

Vegan flavor trends encompass a broad spectrum of tastes, textures, and aromas derived solely from fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, herbs, and spices. They exclude various hidden animal products such as casein, which is derived from dairy and sometimes used as a binder in processed foods, or the red food coloring carmine, which is made from insects.