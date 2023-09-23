Mavens Creamery After Shark Tank: We Caught Up With One Of The Founders

In one way, Mavens' journey to "Shark Tank" took a long time. The founders saw a flyer for an open casting call in Las Vegas and pitched their company to producers there. Nguyen told us that she thought things went well in Vegas, but she didn't hear back from the show for a long time. It took a year for "Shark Tank" to reach out with an offer to appear on the show, and once the call came, the Nguyen sisters had to hurry — they needed to film their episode about a week after they learned they were selected for the show.

Crafting the pitch was a challenge. "You're in front of the real Sharks, and you don't want to sound dumb ... we had to do a lot of homework and memorization and practicing with each other, asking each other questions we thought they would throw at us in the pitch."

As if that weren't enough, being on "Shark Tank" also meant filing a ton of paperwork that all had to get done before filming day. Nguyen told us that this part of the process took more of her time than practicing the pitch. "It was literally a Bible of NDAs and paperwork for you to go on air." But despite having to sign a veritable mountain of documents, Gwen and Christine were ready to wow the Sharks on filming day.