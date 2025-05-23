Here's What Happened To Finneato Fysh Foods After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Zoya Biglary and Alix Traeger walked onto Season 16, Episode 4 of "Shark Tank" in late 2024, seeking an investor for their company, Finneato Fysh Foods, and its plant-based raw fish replacements. Traeger — a cookbook author, food content creator, and longtime host and producer for BuzzFeed Tasty — and Biglary — a content creator better known as @zoyaroya on Instagram and @thezoyaroya on TikTok, with a long background in business development, social enterprise, and private cheffing — were looking for a $150,000 investment for 10% stake in Finneato Fysh Foods.

But, despite being founded in 2021, the Sharks seemed to be the first people they had asked. Both living and working in Los Angeles, California, it was Biglary who had the idea to start Fysh Foods based on her own experience not eating fish. Being in what is arguably the most sushi-obsessed city in the U.S., Biglary found herself missing out at some of her favorite local restaurants, only being offered options such as avocado hand rolls and vegetable tempura.

So, she took it upon herself to make her own fish substitute, and by the time the two appeared on "Shark Tank," Fysh Foods' plant-based seafood alternatives for everything from sashimi, sushi, and lox bagels were being served at many of the most popular L.A. sushi restaurants. But the business was still entirely self-funded. As Biglary explained to the Sharks, being a gay, first-generation Persian woman, her odds of getting funding the traditional way were few and far between. Her experience on "Shark Tank," however, proved to be different.