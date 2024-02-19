We Tried Like Air's Puffcorn And It Might Become Your New Favorite Snack

Snacking is a near-universal experience, with each of us holding fond memories of those treats from our childhood that seemed unrivaled. Depending on when you grew up, the specifics of that snack could vary widely. For some, like us, puffed cheese popcorn balls occupy a special place, and the mere thought of having an entire barrel to ourselves was akin to striking gold.

So, imagine our excitement when an email from Like Air landed in our inbox. Here was a company making waves on "Shark Tank" also specializing in puffcorn — a snack close to our heart. The anticipation was palpable, and when the puffcorn finally arrived at our doorstep, it was a moment of truth. Reflecting on the beloved cheddar popcorn of days gone by, we can confidently say Like Air's offering stands tall. It's not just a snack; it's a delightful nod to those crave-worthy childhood favorites and a new way to enjoy puffed corn.