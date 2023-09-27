15 Best Shark Tank Kitchen Gadgets Ever

A great beer in the comfort of your own home is what we all want, but the trouble is that bottled or canned beer simply isn't as enjoyable as a beer straight from a tap at your favorite pub. Fizzics brings that experience to your kitchen with technology that enhances beer and even replicates that iconic foamy head you get from the tap.

Philip Petracca and David McDonald, the masterminds behind Fizzics' draft beer system, introduced this groundbreaking invention to the Sharks, promising an elevation in the beer-drinking experience. Through a series of tastings, the Sharks were convinced of the transformative powers of Fizzics. It was clear that the gadget did more than just pour beer; it amplified the flavor and refined the texture of the beers filtered through the system, creating a symphony of senses with every sip.

Fizzics' potential resonated with Lori Greiner, leading the duo to secure a deal. This compact, portable machine is not merely a gadget; it is a gateway to transforming a humble home bar into a sought-after gathering spot for friends and family. It melds simplicity with gourmet indulgence, allowing users to revel in the sophisticated flavors of a pub-like beer within their abodes.