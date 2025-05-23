Bring Cheesecake Factory Home With This Chicken Bellagio Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Chicken dish on white plate Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

The origin of the dish may be shrouded in mystery and rumors, but our copycat Cheesecake Factory chicken Bellagio recipe is full of honest, good old-fashioned flavor. A perfect combination of crispy fried chicken, creamy Parmesan sauce, vibrant basil oil, peppery arugula, and salty prosciutto, this restaurant dish may take some work to recreate at home, but the results will likely leave you clutching your spoon for seconds and thirds.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, since its humble beginning as a small family-owned bakery in Los Angeles, the Cheesecake Factory became a national hit that grew to include dozens of branches all across the United States. The chicken Bellagio is one of its most well-known recipes, and though the restaurant constantly comes up with new dishes, it has been on the menu for years. There are some theories about the origin of the dish, including that it was made in honor of President William Howard Taft, but no official statements or records confirming this exist. Despite all this, the restaurant doesn't gatekeep — in fact, the recipe is available to all on their website.

We took the original recipe, tested it, and tweaked it slightly to make it easy to recreate this dish at home. The result is a creamy, salty, bright, and multi-textural dish that feels like a flavor bomb. Forget waiting in line at the Cheesecake Factory for this — you can now make the chicken Bellagio recipe at home.

Gather the ingredients for this Cheesecake Factory chicken Bellagio

ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To make this dish as flavorful and as close to the original as possible, we have chosen to prepare several of the components from scratch. You can follow our lead for maximum flavor, or choose store-bought whenever possible. For the homemade basil oil, you'll need fresh basil leaves, extra virgin olive oil, and salt — but a high-quality prepared basil oil may be just as good, or you can even try to use pesto or homemade pesto in a pinch. For the chicken itself, you'll need boneless, skinless chicken breasts, salt and pepper, panko breadcrumbs (Italian style will be best), grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, all-purpose flour, eggs, and oil for frying. For the Parmesan cream, you'll need unsalted butter, more all-purpose flour, heavy cream, more Parmigiano-Reggiano, and salt and white pepper for seasoning. Finally, to assemble the pasta, you'll want a package of spaghetti, prosciutto di Parma, wild arugula, and — you may have guessed it — even more Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Step 1: Boil water

Pot of water Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To make the basil oil, bring a saucepan of water to a boil.

Step 2: Blanch the basil

Blanching basil in pot of water Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Blanch the basil in boiling water for 10 seconds.

Step 3: Put the basil on ice

Blanched basil in bowl of ice Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Shock the basil in ice water.

Step 4: Dry the basil

Drying blanching basil on paper towels Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Dry the basil thoroughly.

Step 5: Blend the basil oil

Blending basil oil Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Blend with oil and salt until smooth.

Step 6: Strain the basil oil

Straining basil oil Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Strain the basil oil through a fine mesh strainer or a coffee filter, and reserve.

Step 7: Prep the chicken

Chicken breasts with sat and pepper Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

Step 8: Make the panko mix

Breadcrumbs mixed with Parmesan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Mix the panko breadcrumbs with grated Parmesan.

Step 9: Coat the chicken

Chicken dredging process Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Dredge the chicken in flour, then eggs, then in the panko and Parmesan mixture.

Step 10: Prep oil for frying

Oil in pan for frying Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Fill a large pan with enough oil to get to about 1 inch high.

Step 11: Fry the chicken

Fried chicken in pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Fry the chicken in batches until golden and the internal temperature reaches 165 F, approximately 3 minutes per side.

Step 11: Rest the chicken

Fried chicken on wire rack Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Rest on a wire rack.

Step 12: Melt the butter

Hand holding saucepan with butter and wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

For the Parmesan cream, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat.

Step 13: Add flour

Saucepan with roux and wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the flour and cook for 2 minutes.

Step 14: Add cream

Hand holding saucepan with creamy sauce and whisk Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Gradually whisk in the cream and simmer until thickened.

Step 15: Add Parmesan

Hand holding saucepan with creamy sauce and whisk Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Remove from the heat, add the Parmesan and season with salt and white pepper.

Step 16: Boil water

Pot of boiling water Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Bring a pot of water to a boil.

Step 17: Cook pasta

Pasta in bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cook the spaghetti to al dente in heavily salted water and drain.

Step 18: Dress the pasta

Pasta with sauce in bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Toss with ¼ cup Parmesan cream.

Step 19: Plate the dish

Chicken cutlet over pasta on white plate with components around Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To plate the dish, place the spaghetti in the center of the plate and top with sliced chicken.

Step 20: Top with more sauce

Chicken cutlet over pasta on white plate with sauce with components around Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Drizzle with additional Parmesan cream.

Step 21: Layer with prosciutto and arugula

Chicken dish on white plate with components around Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Layer prosciutto and arugula on the chicken.

Step 22: Drizzle with oil and cheese, and serve

Chicken dish on white plate with components around Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Finish with basil oil and shaved Parmesan, and serve.

What pairs well with this cheesecake Bellagio recipe?

Copycat Cheesecake Factory Chicken Bellagio Recipe

No Ratings
Print

With crispy chicken, Parmesan cream, basil oil, arugula, and prosciutto, this copycat Cheesecake Factory chicken Bellagio brings restaurant-quality food home.

Prep Time
40
minutes
Cook Time
30
minutes
servings
4
Servings
Chicken dish on white plate
Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the basil oil
  • 2 cups fresh basil leaves
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • For the chicken
  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded to ¼-inch thickness
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs
  • ⅔ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated
  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • Oil, for frying
  • For the Parmesan cream
  • 4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 ¼ cups Parmigiano-Reggiano, microplaned
  • Salt and white pepper
  • For the pasta
  • 14 ounces spaghetti
  • 3 ½ ounces prosciutto di Parma, thinly sliced
  • 3 cups wild arugula
  • ¼ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, shaved

Directions

  1. To make the basil oil, bring a saucepan of water to a boil.
  2. Blanch the basil in boiling water for 10 seconds.
  3. Shock the basil in ice water.
  4. Dry the basil thoroughly.
  5. Blend with oil and salt until smooth.
  6. Strain the basil oil through a fine mesh strainer or a coffee filter, and reserve.
  7. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
  8. Mix the panko breadcrumbs with grated Parmesan.
  9. Dredge the chicken in flour, then eggs, then in the panko and Parmesan mixture.
  10. Fill a large pan with enough oil to get to about 1 inch high.
  11. Fry the chicken in batches until golden and the internal temperature reaches 165 F, approximately 3 minutes per side.
  12. Rest on a wire rack.
  13. For the Parmesan cream, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
  14. Add the flour and cook for 2 minutes.
  15. Gradually whisk in the cream and simmer until thickened.
  16. Remove from the heat, add the Parmesan and season with salt and white pepper.
  17. Bring a pot of water to a boil.
  18. Cook the spaghetti to al dente in heavily salted water and drain.
  19. Toss with ¼ cup Parmesan cream.
  20. To plate the dish, place the spaghetti in the center of the plate and top with sliced chicken.
  21. Drizzle with additional Parmesan cream.
  22. Layer prosciutto and arugula on the chicken.
  23. Finish with basil oil and shaved Parmesan, and serve.
What are some variations you can make on this chicken Bellagio dish?

Chicken dish on white plate with bite taken out of it on a fork Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Though the original chicken Bellagio recipe is layered with perfectly complementary flavors and textures, there are a few ways you can change up the recipe and make it your own or use what you have on hand. We love adding a touch of spice with a healthy smattering of red pepper flakes on top of the dish or whisked into the panko mixture. You can substitute the prosciutto with pancetta, bacon, or smoked or pan-fried duck breast for deep flavor, or omit it altogether. We also liked changing up the basil oil for pesto.

You can also switch up the pasta. Any long pasta, including fettuccine, linguine, angel hair pasta, or even whole wheat spaghetti, will all work. Though the Parmesan cream is pretty perfect, you can add a touch of herbs like thyme, rosemary, or sage, or even a splash of white wine for more complexity. Adding a bit of umami flavor to the dish in the form of sauteed mushrooms also works really well, especially if using cremini mushrooms.

Is there a way to lighten this chicken Bellagio dish?

Chicken dish on white plate with ingredients all around Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

One look at the heavy cream, cheese, oil, and meat in the ingredient list, and it's pretty clear that this chicken Bellagio is one rich dish. We've tested a few ways to lighten it up, and wanted to share some of the best ones with you. One of our favorite methods to add a bit of fiber and nutrition to it is by switching up the pasta for a whole wheat version, or even using a low-carb pasta like spiralized zucchini noodles or butternut squash, or a commercial product like palmini pasta

You can also bake the chicken breasts instead of frying. Simply coat the breaded cutlets with olive oil spray, and bake at 425 F for 15-18 minutes. It will come out just as crispy and delicious. You can also reduce the cheese in the breading by half, and use half and half or even whole milk in the Parmesan cream, though it will come out as less creamy. Finally, increase the arugula amount, or combine it with some spinach to add more iron and vitamins to the dish. You can omit the prosciutto, as well — there's plenty else going on in this dish, and it won't be missed too much.

