The origin of the dish may be shrouded in mystery and rumors, but our copycat Cheesecake Factory chicken Bellagio recipe is full of honest, good old-fashioned flavor. A perfect combination of crispy fried chicken, creamy Parmesan sauce, vibrant basil oil, peppery arugula, and salty prosciutto, this restaurant dish may take some work to recreate at home, but the results will likely leave you clutching your spoon for seconds and thirds.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, since its humble beginning as a small family-owned bakery in Los Angeles, the Cheesecake Factory became a national hit that grew to include dozens of branches all across the United States. The chicken Bellagio is one of its most well-known recipes, and though the restaurant constantly comes up with new dishes, it has been on the menu for years. There are some theories about the origin of the dish, including that it was made in honor of President William Howard Taft, but no official statements or records confirming this exist. Despite all this, the restaurant doesn't gatekeep — in fact, the recipe is available to all on their website.

We took the original recipe, tested it, and tweaked it slightly to make it easy to recreate this dish at home. The result is a creamy, salty, bright, and multi-textural dish that feels like a flavor bomb. Forget waiting in line at the Cheesecake Factory for this — you can now make the chicken Bellagio recipe at home.