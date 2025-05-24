10 Facts You Need To Know About Wax Candy, A Vintage Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's impossible to tell what trends are going to capture the hearts and minds of social media's biggest content creators and their millions of followers. Still, if anyone had suggested that 2025 was going to feature the viral rediscovery of the retro favorite that is wax candy, we're not sure we would have believed it. Here we are, though, and we're just going to roll with it.

There are an almost shocking number of videos — many with millions and millions of views — on platforms like TikTok, featuring influencers and creators who are trying wax candy for the first time. It's become an incredibly popular subject for ASMR videos, especially frozen wax candy. It's getting the kind of attention that the newest trends would, but it's far from new. Wax candy has been around for decades, puzzling trick-or-treaters and parents alike for generations.

So, we wanted to take a closer look at wax candy, because let's be honest: It's weird. Who would have thought that liquid- and gel-filled pieces of wax would make a great candy that has tons of fans and a longevity that's wildly impressive? There are a lot of popular candies that are way older than you think, and wax candy could be among those ranks. Let's talk about exactly what it is, where it came from, and how you're supposed to eat it.