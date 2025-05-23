People often debate over what the best M&M's flavor is. While most might say peanut butter, in our opinion, Dark Chocolate Mint and Pretzel ranked higher. That's the kicker, though; M&M's wide assortment of flavors makes it hard to pick a favorite. The candymaker has released over 60 varieties, from limited-edition and seasonal to holiday-inspired. OGs like Milk Chocolate and Peanut will always be safe bets, but whenever your sweet tooth wants to venture out, there's Crunchy Cookie, Caramel Cold Brew, Dark Chocolate, and more.

That said, not every flavor is created equal. Many have come and gone right into the discontinued bin. There are various reasons why, but if the demand is undeniable, M&M's will bring a discontinued flavor back. Or, a variation like the new Peanut Butter & Jelly M&M's, similar to the Strawberry & Peanut Butter flavor discontinued in 2015. Whatever the reasons are for pulling them, here are 12 discontinued M&M's candies we wish would return.