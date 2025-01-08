11 Little-Known Facts About NYC's Iconic M&M Store

The Big Apple is home to many must-see attractions. Walking distance from Central Park and the Empire State Building in the billboard-laden bustle of Times Square sits an iconic hot spot for tourists called M&M's World New York. It's the fully immersive flagship store for one of the most popular snacks in America and feels like Willy Wonka's factory meets the Disney Store. Its colorful allure continues to catch the eye of many tourists and fits perfectly among Times Square's shimmering spectacle. This larger-than-life candy shop has three levels of interactive retail space designed specifically for satisfying your sweet tooth — and promoting the M&M's brand, of course.

Countless customers visit each day to purchase colorful souvenirs, play interactive games, and see its famous walls, which are covered in chocolate. The massive confectionery store also has one of the largest selections of M&M flavors in the world, which only scratches the candy coating of what this Times Square gem offers. It has been trapping tourists for nearly 30 years now. Here are some little-known facts about NYC's iconic M&M's store.