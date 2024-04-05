America's Largest Chocolate Fountain Lives In A Luxury Las Vegas Hotel
Though the chocolate fountain inside Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel and Casino was once crowned the largest in the world — and remains the largest chocolate fountain in America — it is by no means an unsightly monstrosity. This beauty of a culinary creation measures over 26 feet in height and tantalizes onlookers with multiple kinds of chocolate dripping from tiered glass shapes that look like transparent oyster shells. The feat took two years of planning to execute and relies on over 500 feet of stainless steel piping to keep white, medium, and dark confectionary-grade chocolate flowing.
Alongside chef Jean-Philippe Maury and Norwood and Antonia Oliver Design Associates, Inc., artist Michel Mailhot designed a glass structure that could keep chocolate at the correct temperature and maintain continuous pressure and flow of the chocolate fountain. The resulting piece has managed to blur the lines between gastronomic accomplishment and art, and the record-setting installation is a feast for the eyes — yet sadly, not our mouths.
Willy Wonka would be proud of this
The artful fountain at the Bellagio isn't meant for consumption, but the patisserie sells plenty of desserts to give hungry visitors a taste of something sweet. Boxes of macarons and chocolates can be taken away so tourists can step outside to enjoy the water fountain show and munch on something delicious while admiring the Las Vegas spectacle. Those with planning prudence can order a signature cake from the patisserie to slice into after a long day of sightseeing — the perfect end to a day of eating at the best Vegas restaurants.
To keep the chocolate fountain moving at the Bellagio, six pumps have been engineered to work in tandem. Approximately two tons of chocolate flow at a speed of 120 quarts each minute, and the chocolate never stops. A temperature-controlled glass case encompasses the structure, not only maintaining a consistent temperature and sanitary conditions but also preventing those with tempted palates and growing stomachs from diving in. Though this chocolate fountain holds the title of the largest in the United States, in 2020, a 30-foot chocolate fountain was unveiled at a Lindt shop in Switzerland and now holds the claim for the largest in the world.
