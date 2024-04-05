America's Largest Chocolate Fountain Lives In A Luxury Las Vegas Hotel

Though the chocolate fountain inside Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel and Casino was once crowned the largest in the world — and remains the largest chocolate fountain in America — it is by no means an unsightly monstrosity. This beauty of a culinary creation measures over 26 feet in height and tantalizes onlookers with multiple kinds of chocolate dripping from tiered glass shapes that look like transparent oyster shells. The feat took two years of planning to execute and relies on over 500 feet of stainless steel piping to keep white, medium, and dark confectionary-grade chocolate flowing.

Alongside chef Jean-Philippe Maury and Norwood and Antonia Oliver Design Associates, Inc., artist Michel Mailhot designed a glass structure that could keep chocolate at the correct temperature and maintain continuous pressure and flow of the chocolate fountain. The resulting piece has managed to blur the lines between gastronomic accomplishment and art, and the record-setting installation is a feast for the eyes — yet sadly, not our mouths.