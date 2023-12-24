Inside Club Med's Secret Chocolate Room

The newly-released "Wonka" may be a work of fiction, but Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, located in the Dominican Republic, transforms your chocolate dreams into real life. If you've ever pined for your own chocolate wonderland, put yourself in the shoes of the late Gene Wilder or Timothée Chalamet and head to Club Med's Secret Chocolate Room. With an entire room dedicated to, yes, chocolate, the all-inclusive resort elevates a delicious dessert into an imaginative and fun surprise.

"We always try to curate fun experiences for those of all ages, including families," Jerry Tschudy, director of food and beverage for Club Med North America, told Tasting Table. "With the Secret Chocolate Room, we tapped into our main restaurant, Cayuco, to create a fun after-dinner, sweet treat experience that families can enjoy together!" As for the "secret" part of the room, the location is hidden in the back of Cayuco, the resort's primary buffet.

Head through, then past, the dessert section, and you'll stumble upon this off-the-beaten-path alcove that has more than a few tricks up its sleeve. "[It's] secluded to provide excitement for kids to discover it after dinner," explained Tschudy. If you're curious about what, exactly, you'll find in there, the treats may be better off as a surprise. Here's one hint, however: There's no shortage of chocolate.