Inside Club Med's Secret Chocolate Room
The newly-released "Wonka" may be a work of fiction, but Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, located in the Dominican Republic, transforms your chocolate dreams into real life. If you've ever pined for your own chocolate wonderland, put yourself in the shoes of the late Gene Wilder or Timothée Chalamet and head to Club Med's Secret Chocolate Room. With an entire room dedicated to, yes, chocolate, the all-inclusive resort elevates a delicious dessert into an imaginative and fun surprise.
"We always try to curate fun experiences for those of all ages, including families," Jerry Tschudy, director of food and beverage for Club Med North America, told Tasting Table. "With the Secret Chocolate Room, we tapped into our main restaurant, Cayuco, to create a fun after-dinner, sweet treat experience that families can enjoy together!" As for the "secret" part of the room, the location is hidden in the back of Cayuco, the resort's primary buffet.
Head through, then past, the dessert section, and you'll stumble upon this off-the-beaten-path alcove that has more than a few tricks up its sleeve. "[It's] secluded to provide excitement for kids to discover it after dinner," explained Tschudy. If you're curious about what, exactly, you'll find in there, the treats may be better off as a surprise. Here's one hint, however: There's no shortage of chocolate.
Club Med's Secret Chocolate Room welcomes guests of all ages
Once you find Club Med's Secret Chocolate Room, the fun has only just begun. Head inside, and you'll encounter table after table filled with chocolate-based treats. Choose your options methodically, or try a little bit of everything. Guests can douse marshmallows or fruit in either a white, milk, or dark chocolate fountain. Or, they can fill their plates with cupcakes, brownies, and other sweet treats.
The room, which opened in 2019, has been likened to a speakeasy for both children and chocolate, so it's practically Willy Wonka-approved. Yet, while the chocolate-centric room caters to children, it's certainly not limited to the younger crowd. Chocolate knows no age limits. Just like Charlie and his grandfather visit Willy Wonka's factory together, both kids and adults can share in the room's options. After all, there's no better way to bond than through dessert.
Of course, if you really want to get creative, grab a slice of Club Med's white chocolate bread — and see how it tastes with chocolate from the fountain. Oh, and if that's still not enough chocolate, head to Universal Studios' Toothsome Chocolate Emporium. There, you can dine in a setting that evokes your favorite chocolate factory — proof that chocolate can be both a dessert and an experience.