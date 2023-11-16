The White Chocolate Bread That's Become A Club Med Staple

Enter Hispaniola restaurant at Club Med Punta Cana, and you don't have to head to the buffet's dessert section for a sweet treat. Actually, enter the buffet at Club Med Michès or even Club Med Turkoise, and you'll find the same result in the bread area. Nestled in the bread baskets, the all-inclusive resort's white chocolate bread comes as slices, rolls, or baguettes — mainstays across many of the chain's locations.

To learn about the bread's inception, Tasting Table spoke with Jerry Tschudy, the director of food and beverage for Club Med North America. "In the '90s, we had a creative baker at Club Med Sandpiper Bay who created it," he said, noting that Club Med gives its culinary teams the freedom to experiment. This resulted in the beloved white chocolate bread that has withstood the test of time. "Our bread is just one example of our renowned and celebrated food offerings across our resorts," said Tschudy.

The French bread doesn't only come flavored with white chocolate. In addition, milk chocolate studs some of the resort's loaves, so Club Med goers can pick and choose their chocolate bread of choice. Both breads manifest as sweet, fluffy rolls that are just waiting to be snatched from the buffet tables. And if that pairing of chocolate and bread makes you hungry, Club Med has posted its signature recipe, which is as easy to make as it is to eat.