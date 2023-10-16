Cleveland Is Home To The Largest Candy Store In The US

If you're looking for the largest candy store in the U.S., then you're going to have to take a trip to Cleveland, Ohio. There, you'll find b.a. Sweetie Candy Co., which calls itself the biggest candy store in, not only the country, but the entire North American continent. Further, it claims to have the largest variety of candy in the entire world. So, just how big is it, anyway? Well, b.a. Sweetie Candy Co. is a 40,000-square-foot warehouse full of towering aisles of candy — over 4,500 unique items, to be exact.

Its inventory values around $3 million — that's a whole lot of money in the form of candy. As for what types of sweets you'll find in the store, the answer is, well, just about any candy you can imagine and then some. On the b.a. Sweeties' website, the company boasts that the store carries a wealth of "nostalgic candy" — aka candy that you may have enjoyed in your childhood that you thought wasn't made anymore. In fact, b.a. Sweetie Candy Co. goes out of its way to look for hard-to-find candy in order to bring it into its stores to sell to candy lovers. Some of these hard-to-find items include Bonomo Turkish Taffy and Broadway licorice rolls.

Of course, the store is also stocked with all the classic candies you'd find in a kid's Halloween bag. To go along with the sweet treats, you can also find 300 varieties of soda to fulfill your sweet tooth in a different way. The company also sells candy wholesale for other businesses to buy.