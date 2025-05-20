10 Best Steaks From Non-Steakhouse Restaurant Chains
Choosing a restaurant can be surprisingly stressful. Not only do you want to make sure you're going to go somewhere that has exactly what you and your dining companions are interested in, but you'll want to find someplace that's not going to leave you disappointed. What if it's steak that's on the menu for some of you, but not for everyone? Sure, those that aren't in the mood for steak might find chicken or fish even at a quality steakhouse, but one of the signs of a quality steakhouse is that price does matter. Don't want to break the bank? We've got you covered.
We wanted to know what non-steakhouse chains have a reputation for serving up some great steaks, and we weren't disappointed. Sure, it's the chain steakhouses that are going to be serving the highest quality steaks, but that doesn't mean you're not going to find perfectly fine, perfectly respectable steaks elsewhere. Best of all, non-steakhouse chains can keep everyone happy, and food just tastes better when everyone's happy, doesn't it?
To find out which chains you should head to the next time only part of your group is in the mood for steak, we started with the biggest chains that have steak on the menu, then went to social media and restaurant review sites to find out what customers were recommending. There are some big names that just aren't on here, but we're only talking about the best, so here's who made the cut.
The Cheesecake Factory's steak Diane
There's a theory that Steak Diane was named after the ancient Roman goddess of the hunt, so you'd better believe that this dish has a lot to live up to. Although it has a bit of a reputation as an old-timey retro favorite, there are plenty of customers who sing the praises of The Cheesecake Factory's version of this classic meal. Served with mashed potatoes and onions — and slathered in a mushroom wine sauce — it might not necessarily stand out among the other steaks on the menu. However, given the number of copycat recipes you can find online, it's safe to say that this one is so popular that it's inspiring countless cooks at home, too.
Even Redditors have taken up the cause, asking those in the know for the details on just how the official version of this dish comes together. One Redditor who claimed they worked for The Cheesecake Factory and had access to the real recipes noted that it was a complicated one that included Madeira wine, beef stock, and shiitake mushrooms, with a dash of Dijon mustard at the end. Sounds delicious, right?
Plenty of locals have headed to Tripadvisor to recommend the Steak Diane at individual restaurants, and here's some more food for thought. When we here at Tasting Table took a look at The Cheesecake Factory's offerings to see what gives you the best bang for your buck, the Steak Diane and herb-crusted salmon made the list.
Hard Rock Cafe's Cowboy Ribeye
Some people might consider restaurants like the Hard Rock Cafe to have a reputation as being a bit of a gimmick, where the focus is on the atmosphere rather than the food. Sure, there are a handful of dishes that you should avoid ordering if you happen to find yourself at a Hard Rock, but one of the dishes that gets pretty consistently good reviews from customers is the 16-ounce Cowboy Ribeye. It's considered one of the chain's specialty entrees, and it's listed along with a note suggesting the addition of the One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp.
The Hard Rock Cafe might also have a reputation as a place you go to when you're on vacation rather than a local favorite. That makes it extra impressive when customers note that the Cowboy Ribeye here is so good that it's a repeat meal while on vacation. Even though some suggest that it's on the pricey side, it's worth it.
If ribeye is regularly on your meal rotation at home, you probably know that cooking steak in butter makes for a deliciously decadent meal. The Hard Rock serves its Cowboy Ribeye with a generous slathering of herb butter that regularly gets called out for taking this dish to the next level, and regardless of how you prefer your steak cooked, there's praise out there for getting that perfect, too.
Perkins' country-fried steak
When was the last time you went to Perkins? If the answer to that is, "It's been a while," but you love country-fried steak, it might be time to rethink this local favorite. Sure, it's the place where you go to grab a bite to eat after a late-night movie because it's the only place open, but there are plenty of customers who say that it's still serving up an outstanding country-fried steak.
And who doesn't love a delicious diner-style country (or chicken) fried steak? It's the best of both worlds, with steak and the crunch of breading, not to mention the slathering of gravy. Customers laud this as a go-to menu item, with some even heading to Tripadvisor to say that although they don't usually review chain restaurants, this dish is so good that they want everyone to know about it. It's hearty, filling, and also gets some high praise for not being overly salty.
Our sister site, Mashed, agrees. When they ranked chain restaurant chicken fried steak dishes from worst to best, Perkins took fourth place over big names like Cracker Barrel, IHOP, Shoney's, and even chains that are known for steaks, like Logan's Roadhouse. It's also worth noting that if you haven't been there in a while, things might look a little different. Perkins underwent a rebranding that started in 2024, and the idea was to embrace the retro diner feel and eye toward affordable comfort foods.
Maggiano's bone-in ribeye
When we here at Tasting Table ranked Italian chain restaurants from worst to best, Maggiano's Little Italy took the top spot. It got high points for pairing a casual vibe with delicious food and reasonable prices, and we also appreciated the fact that there is something for everyone. Steak lovers will find a great option here, too, with the chain's bone-in ribeye getting consistently high praise.
Served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus, the 16-ounce ribeye comes slathered in a roasted garlic jus. Plenty of customers have headed to sites like Tripadvisor to say that when it comes to restaurant steaks, it's Maggiano's that is their go-to. And we totally get it, because in addition to reporting perfectly cooked steaks that are full of flavor, customers also add that the casual, friendly atmosphere takes the dining experience over the top.
We'd also like to add that Maggiano's has an extensive wine list, and also gets kudos for having a staff that can give tips on the perfect wine to pair with a steak. Although we've chosen to focus on the bone-in ribeye, it's also worth mentioning that plenty of reviews say that no matter what steak you choose, you're not going to walk away with regrets.
Black Bear Diner's Bigfoot Chicken-Fried Steak & Eggs
There's plenty to love about steak, including how versatile it really is. Steak makes a great centerpiece to sheet pan dinners, it can be the feature of the kind of dinner that comes with special celebrations and milestones, and it's pretty amazing for breakfast, too. We are, of course, talking about chicken fried steak and eggs, and if you happen to live near a Black Bear Diner, there are plenty of happy customers who say you should definitely stop in for the version being served up here.
That's the Bigfoot Chicken-Fried Steak & Eggs, which comes with a 10-ounce steak. There is seemingly no end to the praise that this dish gets, with customers reporting that it's their go-to for a thick, perfectly cooked, still-moist steak that's made even better by perfectly seasoned gravy. The biscuits are often praised as the icing on the cake, and other reviews note that the hearty portions mean that this is a meal that's well-suited to being enjoyed as a dinner. We can all appreciate the freedom to have breakfast all day long.
And yes, Black Bear serves the entire menu all day, so if you're in the mood for breakfast around dinnertime, you're covered. Although prices seem to vary by location, the fact that this whole meal is only going to set you back around $15 means that customers also appreciate this for value.
Chili's classic ribeye
We love learning the tips and tricks that let us feel like we're getting the most out of our visits to our favorite restaurants, so we're going to start by telling you that if you sign up for the rewards program, you can get a free order of chips and salsa every time you go to Chili's. There are plenty of customers who say that's not the only reason to go to Chili's — the classic ribeye here also gets a ton of praise.
Chili's serves the ribeye with broccoli, loaded mashed potatoes, and a slathering of garlic butter, much to the delight of a number of Redditors in the r/steak subreddit. You might expect the audience here to be pretty tough, but Chili's gets a ton of praise for putting out a decently respectable product. Many Redditors note they were surprised at how much they liked Chili's ribeye, and note that while it might not be as perfectly cooked as if it had come from a high-end steakhouse, it's got a great flavor and comes with an outstanding sear.
Those claiming to be former employees even chime in, saying that the steaks are one of the best things on offer at Chili's, with some agreeing that they prefer this chain's steak over that from steakhouses like Outback. Add in the Triple Dipper appetizers (and we here at Tasting Table recommend the Honey Chipotle Chicken Crispers), and you'll have a meal to please at an affordable price.
Carraba's Tuscan-grilled sirloin
When we here at Tasting Table did a head-to-head match-up between Olive Garden and Carraba's, we found that Carraba's came out on top in a lot of categories. That included having better pasta and more meat options on the menu, and we love it when restaurants have a menu that's going to have something for everyone in your party.
For steaks, it's the Tuscan-grilled sirloin that gets a lot of attention from customers who are happy to recommend their favorites. The 10-ounce sirloin comes with either Sicilian butter, the chain's Bryan or Ardente toppings, or a Marsala sauce. Customers report getting steaks cooked perfectly to order, praising the seasoning along with the melt-in-your-mouth kind of perfection that comes with a truly great sirloin. Some report that as far as steaks go, it's among the best around.
Carraba's also gets high praise from customers who are thrilled with both the wine selection, but the staff's ability to recommend the perfect wine for any dish. That can take a dinner to the next level, especially considering there are many underrated wines out there that might not even be on your radar for steak pairings.
Applebee's sirloin
When we took a look at the most affordable steak dinner at different chain restaurants, it was the 6-ounce sirloin that came in as the winner at Applebee's. The sirloin here actually gets pretty good reviews from customers, too, and here's the thing. There are plenty of people out there who are posting opinions on the steaks being served at chains that aren't steakhouses, and they tend to get a lot of grief for not being on par with a steak from Ruth's Chris.
However, there are also plenty who point out that Applebee's steaks are perfectly acceptable steaks that have the added bonus of being reasonably priced. Plenty of customers have stepped up in defense of Applebee's, noting that they've often gotten perfectly cooked sirloins that are flavorful, have a brilliant sear, and are incredibly juicy. And honestly? What more can you ask for?
Customers do note that there can be a lot of variation in both quality of food and menu offerings between locations, but for the most part, customers are pretty pleased with not only the steak, but also the sides. Add in the affordability factor, and it's pretty nice to have a place you can go to for a decent — if not award-winning — steak without feeling like you're breaking the bank.
Twin Peaks' chicken-fried steak
Twin Peaks advertises its chicken-fried steak as being hand-battered, then served with garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, and a sauce that sets it apart from many other chain restaurants. You might expect a peppery gravy to be drizzled over the top, but here, you'll be getting a jalapeño cream gravy. It's the gravy that helps this dish get rave reviews from customers, who report that it's a sneaky sort of heat that elevates this particular steak offering into something worth returning for. Some say it was so tender that there was no need for a knife, and still others are thrilled with the portion sizes.
When it comes to chicken-fried steak, presentation can be tricky. It can be tough to put it together on a plate that's going to have the same impact as, say, a ribeye when it's set in front of a diner. Some customers have mentioned that yes, it might look like something you're going to skip right over based on appearances alone, but advise that you go ahead and take the plunge anyway.
Many customers also give some advice on getting this particular dish, saying that you might have trouble finishing the whole thing. That said, they also add that you can absolutely take this home, and while the breading might never be the same reheated, the gravy here is good enough that you're going to want your leftovers to go.
Johnny Carino's ribeye
When the Johnny Carino's location in Fargo, South Dakota closed in 2022, there were a lot of unhappy Redditors. Many joined in to share their go-to orders, and it was the Tuscan ribeye that got a shout-out as one of the best steaks in the city. It's never easy when a local favorite closes, but according to other reviews of other locations, Johnny Carino's is still serving up a great ribeye elsewhere.
One of the neat things about this place is that it's a little non-traditional when it comes to menu choices. The 16-ounce ribeye comes with a side, and you can choose between fries or a side of spaghetti. We appreciate the thinking outside the box!
Even customers who say that it's been a while since they've been to a Johnny Carino's note they're pleasantly surprised by the quality of the ribeye here, and add that even though it tends to be on the busy side of things, the steaks are well-cooked, well-seasoned, and earns the restaurant enough kudos that it turns customers into regulars. Yes, it's known for Italian food, but others say that the ribeye is even better than the pasta, which confirms the old saying about not judging a book by the cover.
Methodology
There are a lot of great steakhouse chains in the U.S., including some where you can get a steak dinner for less than $50. But what if not everyone in your party is down with steak? In order to make some recommendations on non-steakhouse restaurants where the meat-lover in your group can still get a steak that will make them walk away happy, we started with a little personal experience with some of these chains.
We didn't stop there, though, because we know that chain restaurants can be tricky. Your experience can vary from location to location, so we headed out to the internet to check social media and review sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp to see if other customers in other cities had similar experiences to ours. The type of steak didn't matter, as long as it was favorably reviewed for things like flavor, seasoning, the correct cook, and value.