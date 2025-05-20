10 Best Steaks From Non-Steakhouse Restaurant Chains

Choosing a restaurant can be surprisingly stressful. Not only do you want to make sure you're going to go somewhere that has exactly what you and your dining companions are interested in, but you'll want to find someplace that's not going to leave you disappointed. What if it's steak that's on the menu for some of you, but not for everyone? Sure, those that aren't in the mood for steak might find chicken or fish even at a quality steakhouse, but one of the signs of a quality steakhouse is that price does matter. Don't want to break the bank? We've got you covered.

We wanted to know what non-steakhouse chains have a reputation for serving up some great steaks, and we weren't disappointed. Sure, it's the chain steakhouses that are going to be serving the highest quality steaks, but that doesn't mean you're not going to find perfectly fine, perfectly respectable steaks elsewhere. Best of all, non-steakhouse chains can keep everyone happy, and food just tastes better when everyone's happy, doesn't it?

To find out which chains you should head to the next time only part of your group is in the mood for steak, we started with the biggest chains that have steak on the menu, then went to social media and restaurant review sites to find out what customers were recommending. There are some big names that just aren't on here, but we're only talking about the best, so here's who made the cut.