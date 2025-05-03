This Spicy Bourbon-Rubbed Strip Steak Is Layered With Flavor
Many of the greatest grillmasters will tell you that the best way to season a steak is hardly at all. That's because a high-quality cut of ribeye, filet, or strip will have plenty of rich flavor on its own, needing only salt and pepper to bring out the flavor of the beef. Of course, that doesn't mean a great steak can't be made even better by a few extra flavorings. For example, a rub made with porcini mushrooms will transform the steak into an earthy, umami-coated entree, and a rub made out of coffee will deepen the flavor of the beef by adding a rich and nutty crust. And a bourbon-rubbed strip steak will have a sweet-savory caramelized crust that turns your meal into something truly special.
You can find many good steak rubs in the grocery store, but it's just as easy to make your own — plus, you can customize your steak rub to your heart's content. In this spicy bourbon-rubbed strip steak recipe, developer Michelle McGlinn first infuses raw cane sugar with sweetly spiced bourbon for a rub that will produce a uniquely caramelized crust. Paired with Cajun seasonings, the bourbon sugar provides a perfect, sweet balance with sharp vanilla undertones. The sweet-and-spicy spice rub pairs with just about any side, making it a wonderfully flavorful new way to serve your favorite steak.
Gathering ingredients to make spicy bourbon-rubbed strip steaks
To make the bourbon sugar, you'll need raw demerara or turbinado sugar, which are coarse types of sugar that are less processed than granulated sugar and contain natural molasses, which causes the brownish tint. Along with the sugar, you'll need bourbon, and for this recipe, you can use your best bourbon because you'll want the strong flavor (and you only need a teaspoon). From there, you'll need a Cajun seasoning blend, salt, pepper, a high smoke point oil, and a few really nice strip steaks.
Step 1: Add sugar and bourbon to a jar
Place ½ cup sugar in a jar and add the bourbon.
Step 2: Cover with remaining sugar
Cover with the other ½ cup of sugar.
Step 3: Shake the sugar with the bourbon
Shake vigorously to distribute.
Step 4: Infuse for a week
Cover the jar and store in a cool, dry place for 1 week.
Step 5: Dry and rest the steaks
To make the steaks, first pat the steaks completely dry with a paper towel. Let sit at room temperature for 10 to 20 minutes.
Step 6: Mix the dry rub together
Combine 2 teaspoons bourbon sugar with the Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper.
Step 7: Rub onto steaks
Rub over steaks to coat.
Step 8: Heat oil in a skillet
Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat until very hot but not smoking.
Step 9: Sear the steaks
Add the rubbed steaks and sear for 3-4 minutes.
Step 10: Flip and sear the other side
Flip and sear for an additional 3-4 minutes, or until a crust has formed and the steak is cooked to medium.
Step 11: Tent the steak
Remove and place the steaks on a plate. Cover with foil and tent for 5 minutes.
Step 12: Serve the steak
Slice and serve.
What can I serve with bourbon-rubbed strip steak?
|Calories per Serving
|924
|Total Fat
|58.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|246.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|37.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|35.2 g
|Sodium
|464.4 mg
|Protein
|58.4 g
Do I have to use turbinado sugar to infuse?
Infusing sugar is a lot like infusing simple syrup, but because you are working with coarse sugar crystals instead of liquid, the process takes a little bit longer. It's also important to leave the infusion sit for at least 24 hours (if not the entire week) in order to produce the best flavor. It's also important to use raw turbinado or demerara sugar, which are not only better for liquid infusions but also better for using on steaks.
Raw sugar is typically coarser than granulated sugar, which makes it better for liquid infusions because it doesn't melt or dissolve into the liquid. Though a very small amount of liquid is used, it's powerful, and if your raw sugar is ground to a finer consistency, it may dissolve in the bourbon. Besides the coarseness, raw sugar also retains its natural molasses, which melts more slowly and tastes richer than pure-white, granulated sugar. This means that as a steak rub, the sugar will caramelize and harden into a crust that complements the spices used with it, which lets the meatiness of the steak shine through.
What is the best way to get a crust on steaks?
A deep brown crust is a sign of a great steak, but it can only be achieved if the inside is perfectly cooked, too. Of course, it's easy enough to simply leave the steak on the flame long enough to darken, but to achieve a brown crust with a beautifully pink inside requires a little more skill. Achieving this crust is a two-step process that begins several hours (or days) before. The crust forms because of the Maillard reaction, which is the browning of sugars on the surface of the steak. This process works best on a completely dry surface, which you can achieve by patting the steaks with paper towels and by dry brining. For the driest surface, try sprinkling coarse salt on the steaks and chilling them on a wire rack in the refrigerator for 8 to 48 hours.
With the steaks completely dry, the next step is to control the temperature of the oil and the pan. Working with near-room temperature steaks for the most even cooking, heat the skillet over a medium heat. Use a high smoke point oil so it can heat up to the same temperature as the pan (olive oil will smoke and burn at too low of a temperature), then add the steaks once both are ripping hot. When the steak hits the pan, it should sizzle and begin browning immediately — that's how you know you've done it right.