This Spicy Bourbon-Rubbed Strip Steak Is Layered With Flavor

Many of the greatest grillmasters will tell you that the best way to season a steak is hardly at all. That's because a high-quality cut of ribeye, filet, or strip will have plenty of rich flavor on its own, needing only salt and pepper to bring out the flavor of the beef. Of course, that doesn't mean a great steak can't be made even better by a few extra flavorings. For example, a rub made with porcini mushrooms will transform the steak into an earthy, umami-coated entree, and a rub made out of coffee will deepen the flavor of the beef by adding a rich and nutty crust. And a bourbon-rubbed strip steak will have a sweet-savory caramelized crust that turns your meal into something truly special.

You can find many good steak rubs in the grocery store, but it's just as easy to make your own — plus, you can customize your steak rub to your heart's content. In this spicy bourbon-rubbed strip steak recipe, developer Michelle McGlinn first infuses raw cane sugar with sweetly spiced bourbon for a rub that will produce a uniquely caramelized crust. Paired with Cajun seasonings, the bourbon sugar provides a perfect, sweet balance with sharp vanilla undertones. The sweet-and-spicy spice rub pairs with just about any side, making it a wonderfully flavorful new way to serve your favorite steak.