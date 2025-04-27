20 Tasty Ingredients To Take Veggie Burgers Up A Notch

If you've been a plant-based eater for any length of time, chances are that you've had your fair share of fantastic veggie, bean, or grain-based burgers that give meat-based sandwiches a run for their money. You've probably also had to suffer through your fair share of flavorless, dry, and otherwise disappointing veggie patties that make you wonder if you should have just ordered the hummus plate instead.

While veggie burgers should have a solid structural foundation, thanks to hearty ingredients like rice, quinoa, or beans, there also has to be some additions thrown in there solely for flavor and pizzazz. If you're just starting your exploration into the world of homemade bean burgers, or are a veggie burger veteran looking to step up their patty game, it's your lucky day. We've collected a list of some of our favorite flavorful plant-based add-ins that are worthy of a spot in your recipe. Many of these ingredients can be added to grain, veggie, or bean-based patties, and some of them will also do wonders for the texture of your burger.