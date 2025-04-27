20 Tasty Ingredients To Take Veggie Burgers Up A Notch
If you've been a plant-based eater for any length of time, chances are that you've had your fair share of fantastic veggie, bean, or grain-based burgers that give meat-based sandwiches a run for their money. You've probably also had to suffer through your fair share of flavorless, dry, and otherwise disappointing veggie patties that make you wonder if you should have just ordered the hummus plate instead.
While veggie burgers should have a solid structural foundation, thanks to hearty ingredients like rice, quinoa, or beans, there also has to be some additions thrown in there solely for flavor and pizzazz. If you're just starting your exploration into the world of homemade bean burgers, or are a veggie burger veteran looking to step up their patty game, it's your lucky day. We've collected a list of some of our favorite flavorful plant-based add-ins that are worthy of a spot in your recipe. Many of these ingredients can be added to grain, veggie, or bean-based patties, and some of them will also do wonders for the texture of your burger.
Miso paste
Miso paste delivers a kick you didn't know your veggie burgers needed. This paste, which is made from fermented soybeans, brings together a winning combination of savory, umami, and salty flavors to your burgers, which will complement add-ins ranging from beans to grains. Depending on how strongly-flavored the other ingredients in your burger are, you may also get a little bit of that fermented, funky flavor that miso is known for.
There are three common types of miso that you'll see in stores: white, yellow, and red. The darker the color, the more flavorful the miso. You'll want to keep this in mind when you're deciding what kind, how much, miso paste to add to your homemade veggie patties. There are also some recipes that swap the eggs for miso, though we cannot attest to the structural viability of this plant-based swap. What we will say is that adding a couple of tablespoons of your favorite miso paste to the batter as you're shaping the patties is a safe and tasty way to upgrade your veggie burgers.
Liquid smoke
Liquid smoke will help you bring a fresh-from-the-grill flavor indoors. It comes in many varieties, depending on the type of wood it's made with. Popular options include hickory and mesquite, though you may also find more uniquely flavored smokes from certain brands.
As you can probably guess, liquid smoke — which you should always have in your pantry — adds a concentrated smokey flavor to your veggie burgers. This can replace some of the traditional grilled flavor and aroma. While a couple drops of liquid smoke will not make your quinoa burger taste like an all-beef patty, it will add depth and complexity, and complement other savory and umami additions, like soy sauce, miso, and nuts. You should be very cautious with how much liquid smoke you add though, as too much of the potent ingredient can overwhelm the taste of your burgers.
Soy sauce or tamari
You might think that soy sauce is a condiment reserved for Asian-inspired recipes. But it turns out that it can also be a great addition to veggie burgers, too. Soy sauce is brimming with salty and savory flavors, which can help add a unique and delicious edge to your patties. As with all liquid condiments, you'll want to avoid adding too much soy sauce to your recipe, as it can cause your burgers to fall apart when you go to shape or cook them.
There are an array of veggie burger varieties worth adding soy sauce to. A simple, hearty black bean burger, for example, could benefit from a tablespoon or so of soy sauce. You can also swap this out with soy sauce's gluten-free cousin, tamari. While soy sauce is versatile enough to pair with a range of toppings and other burger components, one creative way to harness its flavor potential is for an Asian-inspired burger, made with aromatics like ginger and garlic. You could also add edamame to your patties for extra protein.
Canned pumpkin
Canned pumpkin is an autumnal baking staple, but it turns out that it is also the secret ingredient for great veggie burgers, too. This canned addition will make your veggie burgers more flavorful and filling, and it's super easy to add to your recipe. Not only is the pumpkin sticky, meaning that it will help bind your ingredients together, but it will also pair well with ingredients like quinoa, red peppers, black beans, and lentils.
You'll only need to use between ½ and ¾ of a cup of pumpkin puree for every four or so patties. Stir it into the batter with the rest of your ingredients and spice accordingly; ancho chili, paprika, and cumin can add a subtle and savory warmth, while sage and rosemary will put the flavor of the squash center stage.
Walnuts
Although it might be rare to see them used in savory recipes, walnuts are one ingredient you'll want to keep on hand for hearty and umami-rich veggie burgers. The nuts offer a delectable fatty flavor and are brimming with fiber, helping make your veggie burgers more filling. They are also versatile and can work with an array of other add-ins, including black beans and quinoa, though we think they are especially delicious paired with savory and umami mushrooms.
You'll want to put the walnuts in a food processor and pulse them until they are either finely chopped or turned into a powder (refer to your recipe for specific instructions). No one wants to bite into a massive, crunchy walnut in the center of their burger, so be sure that the nuts are all evenly broken-down before you add your other patty ingredients.
Beets
Even if you aren't the biggest fan of beets, you may actually like them in a burger. The root vegetable adds a bright pop of color and moisture to your patty, like in our hearty beet and bean burger recipe. You'll want to shred the beets for your burgers using either a box grater or a food processor. You can also roast the beets beforehand to bring out a sweeter flavor.
Beets tend to be very wet, so be sure to follow any instructions on whether or not you should squeeze out the excess moisture with a towel beforehand. Pair the beet-y base with herbaceous spices, like rosemary, coriander, and thyme, and serve them topped with melty provolone or Monterey Jack cheese (or a vegan sliced cheese).
Tahini
Tahini is an underutilized condiment — especially when it comes to veggie burgers. The sesame paste is nutty and savory, meaning it can help balance out some of the super salty or subtly sweet notes of your veggie burger.
You'll only need to add about a tablespoon of tahini to your burgers to harness its texture and flavor potential. Its flavor is very rich, so you'll want to avoid being too heavy-handed with it. As you can expect, it's in good company with Mediterranean ingredients, including chickpeas, olives, and cannelloni beans. You may even want to reserve some tahini to create a tasty sauce to top your burger with.
Olives
Olives are, admittedly, not an ingredient that pops up too often in veggie burger recipes. But they should be used more often, as their briny flavor can add a unique dimension to your burger patty and uplift heavier veggie burger additions, like rice, lentils, and beans. You can also pair them with umami ingredients, like mushrooms, for a super savory mouthfeel.
Several different olive varieties can work in a veggie burger, depending on the flavor and textural profile you're after. For something Mediterranean-inspired, consider pitted Kalamata olives. These olives are fleshy and meaty and tend to pair well with Mediterranean ingredients, like tahini, feta, and parsley. Black olives would add a more mild flavor to your burgers and can be used in tandem with other salty additions, like capers.
Caramelized onions
You may be familiar with using caramelized onions as a burger topping. But have you ever considered adding them to the patty too?
As their name suggests, these cooked onions take on a sweet, caramel flavor. All of that sharp onion flavor goes away once they're slow-cooked on the stove, which makes them more approachable to folks who aren't big fans of raw onions. The key to adding caramelized onions to your veggie burgers is to make sure that they're chopped up relatively finely and evenly distributed throughout the patty.
Caramelized onions are a great pairing for hearty burger ingredients, like beans, oats, and walnuts, since the sweetness can act as a refreshing complement to heavier flavors and denser textures. They're also in good company with an array of toppings, from melty cheese to sauteed mushrooms.
Nutritional yeast
Veggie burgers, especially ones that are 100% plant-based, usually don't taste very "cheesy." However, if you add a scoop of nutritional yeast to your patties, you'll be met with a super savory, Parmesan-like flavor that is in good company with legumes, grains, and veggies.
You don't even have to add a ton of nutritional yeast to your burger patty; a tablespoon or so will add a flavorful, umami depth with some savory undercurrents. Mix it into your patties with the rest of the dry ingredients, and save a little extra to turn into a fantastic vegan cheese sauce to spoon on top before serving.
Avocado
Avocados are probably a topping that you're more used to adding on top of your veggie burgers rather than to the patties themselves. However, it's actually a secret ingredient for keeping your black bean burgers together. Mashed avocado not only boosts a high fat content, but it also can help bind the components of your burger and prevent it from falling apart. If you need to convert an egg-based veggie patty into a vegan one, consider substituting a ¼ of a medium-sized avocado for every egg that your recipe calls for. You can also use ½ of an avocado for every cup of beans in your recipe.
Avocado doesn't really have much going on in the flavor department, but it will make your burgers extra silky. Just make sure you save a little extra to top your patties with.
Potatoes
What can't potatoes do? Not only can you cut up your favorite spuds and serve them as a delectable fried accompaniment to your veggie burger, but you can also integrate them into the patty itself. You shouldn't overlook adding potatoes to veggie burgers because they will add bulk to your patties and act as a sponge for any flavors that may already be in play. Both white and sweet potatoes can be used for your recipe.
If you need some inspiration for your patties, think about Indian potato dishes like aloo tiki. This crispy Indian snack food is made with peas, ginger, chopped green chiles, and, of course, potatoes; you can utilize all of these ingredients in your homemade veggie burger patties. Warming spices, including curry powder, cumin, and coriander, can also make your patties extra flavorful. Top them with a flavorful chutney for good measure.
White beans
There are so many different types of beans out there that it might feel a bit overwhelming to pick just one for your burgers. The good news? You don't have to pick a single type of bean to use for your patty. If you're making a black bean burger, for example, you may want to consider adding in some white beans for extra texture and heartiness.
White beans have a neutral flavor with some buttery undertones. When you add them to your patty, you will be pleasantly surprised by the flavor they offer, as well as how well they jive with other flavorful additions, including spices like chili powder and paprika. You can utilize a 50/50 ratio of black beans and white beans in your burgers, and either pulverize them in a food processor or leave them roughly mashed for a heartier and more toothsome texture.
Rolled oats
Rolled oats are an ingredient you should always have in your pantry. Not only are they a must-have for oatmeal cookies and hearty bowls of oatmeal, but the grain can also be an excellent binder for your homemade veggie burgers. Rolled oats can easily bulk up your patties, seeing as how they're filled with healthy fiber and protein. When the oats come into contact with other moist ingredients, they will also become sticky, which will in turn help hold your burgers together when you go to shape and cook them.
There are some recipes that will call for you to use whole rolled oats and others that will call for oat flour. For the latter, you're going to want to pulse your oats in a food processor until they form a fine powder. You may also need to give your veggie burgers some time to chill and hydrate if you add oats or oat flour to them, so be sure to consult your recipe instructions before you start cooking so you don't get caught off-guard.
Crumbled chips or crackers
There are so many different creative binder options for your homemade veggie burgers, including crumbled chips and crackers. Our recipe for quinoa veggie burgers calls for matzo meal — which is just essentially ground matzo crackers. When the dust is hydrated with the wet ingredients, including the egg, oil, and water, it becomes sticky, which will help hold your burgers together.
If you don't have matzo meal laying around, fear not. You can also repurpose your leftover tortilla chips for this as well. This would be a great way to make use of all the pieces of chips that fall to the bottom of the bag, or the chips that are a little too stale for you to serve at your next get-together.
Black garlic
If you haven't experimented with the unique ways to use black garlic, this is your sign to start. This garlic is not fermented, as some people falsely believe; it's actually left to cure for a long period of time, which turns that sharp, allium-forward flavor into something more mellow, sweet, and complex.
There are several different black garlic products that you may want to consider adding to your next batch of veggie or bean burgers. Not only can you buy whole heads of black garlic, but you can also buy black garlic powder and black garlic puree — the latter two of which tend to mix more readily into the veggie burger patty than the whole cloves. Black garlic pairs well with an array of different veggies since it has a slightly sweet component; it's especially delicious paired with broccoli, carrots, and squash-based patties.
Sun-dried tomatoes
Tomatoes are very wet and tend to get gluey and soft when you stick them in a veggie burger. If you want to both capture that same sweet flavor and heighten your patty's umami profile, consider reaching for sun-dried tomatoes instead. These little morsels have such a complex flavor and will elevate almost any kind of veggie burger, whether you're working with something chickpea-based or a patty predominately with rice and veggies.
You'll want to chop up your sun-dried tomatoes into smaller pieces before you stir it into your burger mixture. Once they're in, pair your patty with refreshing spices and seasonings, including cumin, coriander, and fresh parsley, to uplift its deeply savory profile and bring harmony to every bite.
Grated zucchini or squash
If you have a green thumb and a flourishing garden, chances are that you've had a few too many zucchini or yellow squash on your hands during the summer months. Once zucchini bread baking grows tiresome, consider repurposing this squash for tasty veggie burgers. The grated squash can help bulk up your burgers and act as a conduit for flavor and spice.
However, you have to be careful when adding this grated squash to your homemade veggie burgers as it is very, very wet. If you grate it and add it straight to the patties, you may risk them breaking apart because of how moist they become. After you grate these veggies, you can squeeze out the extra moisture with a kitchen towel, then proceed with your recipe.
Cooked lentils
Bean burgers get a lot of hype, but what about lentil burgers? This humble legume deserves its time in the spotlight, too.
Lentils, like beans, are earthy, but they don't have as much as a toothsome bite. Making a burger recipe with lentils instead of beans will give you a little bit gentler foray into the world of veggie patties. You'll want to use dried lentils for your recipe, cooked according to the package directions. While canned lentils are easy to just pour into your food processor, they tend to come out mushy — and that texture will be imparted onto your finished burger. You'll also want to stock up on binders, like crackers, oatmeal, or breadcrumbs, to help hold your patties together, as lentils lack that adhesive quality.
Mushrooms
Mushrooms are one of our all-time favorite ingredients to add to any veggie burger, whether it's bean, vegetable, or grain-based. Mushrooms are jam-packed with flavor and nutrients, and if they're prepared correctly, they can impart a beautifully umami and savory flavor to your patties.
There are many different types of mushrooms you can choose from for your veggie burgers, including grocery store staples like shiitake, button, and cremini mushrooms. However, if you want a flavor that's truly meaty, opt for a hearty portobello. You can thinly slice the large caps before adding them to your recipe; the mushroom will act as a sponge for savory seasonings like soy sauce, coconut aminos, and nutritional yeast. If you're ballin' on a budget, you could also opt for canned mushrooms for your burger patties; they will offer the same mouthfeel, just at a slightly lower price point than fresh fungi.