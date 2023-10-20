Use Rolled Oats To Easily Bulk Up Homemade Black Bean Burgers
If you're a vegetarian — or enjoy eating vegetarian food from time to time — then it's essential to have a collection of go-to recipes you can make on any given night. One meal you'll definitely want to include in that list is a good homemade black bean burger. It's perfect for those nights when you're in the mood for a burger that isn't a Beyond or Impossible patty.
Of course, you'll want to make sure that you're including the best ingredients possible — and we highly recommend adding rolled oats to bulk up the burger. Integrating rolled oats will, first and foremost, help bind the burgers (especially when paired when an egg) and keep them from falling apart during the cooking process or when you're trying to enjoy the finished meal. On top of the practical benefits, oats also have plenty of nutritional benefits — for example, oats are a source of protein, magnesium, iron, and zinc. Oats are also known to increase satiety, making your black bean burgers a more filling meal.
How to incorporate the rolled oats into a black bean burger
If you need an oat-focused black bean burger recipe, check out Tasting Table's hearty black bean burger. The rolled oats play a major role in the texture and consistency of the patty since they absorb some of the liquid (the recipe also calls for soy sauce and an egg). Of course, our recipe is not the only way you can integrate oats into your bean burgers. They're also an excellent opportunity to get creative with other ingredients and spices. Besides onion, some other vegetables that may show up in a black bean-oat burger are chopped bell peppers, carrots, and beets.
While we prefer to use a food processor for ease, it's also possible to make these patties by hand if you don't have access to one. Just use a fork to mash up the beans, and make sure the veggies and garlic are diced up quite small. The oats will remain whole with this method, so the burgers will have a slightly different consistency than if you used a food processor. But if you want to highlight the heft of the oats, then this method is for you.