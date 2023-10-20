Use Rolled Oats To Easily Bulk Up Homemade Black Bean Burgers

If you're a vegetarian — or enjoy eating vegetarian food from time to time — then it's essential to have a collection of go-to recipes you can make on any given night. One meal you'll definitely want to include in that list is a good homemade black bean burger. It's perfect for those nights when you're in the mood for a burger that isn't a Beyond or Impossible patty.

Of course, you'll want to make sure that you're including the best ingredients possible — and we highly recommend adding rolled oats to bulk up the burger. Integrating rolled oats will, first and foremost, help bind the burgers (especially when paired when an egg) and keep them from falling apart during the cooking process or when you're trying to enjoy the finished meal. On top of the practical benefits, oats also have plenty of nutritional benefits — for example, oats are a source of protein, magnesium, iron, and zinc. Oats are also known to increase satiety, making your black bean burgers a more filling meal.