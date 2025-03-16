One Canned Ingredient That Makes Black Bean Burgers Even Better

Black bean burgers can be so delicious with the right spices and other ingredients that you might not even miss the beef. The dish obviously depends heavily on black beans, which give flavor, texture, and protein to the patty without the need for any meat at all. Then, there are the many ways to add more flavor to black bean burgers, like with onion and garlic. But there are so many types of beans, so why not add some white beans to your next black bean burger?

A blend of black and white beans in your next meatless patties is ideal for a few reasons. First, there's the color contrast to give the patties an aesthetic twist for your dinner guests. White beans are also typically larger than black beans and have a buttery inside, giving the burgers a nice textural upgrade. There's also the nutritional component, because white beans have a bit more protein than black beans, so the two legumes together will make quite the filling burger. And when it comes to the taste of things, the new addition is typically milder and will take on the flavors of the rest of the ingredients in the burger mixture.