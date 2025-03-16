One Canned Ingredient That Makes Black Bean Burgers Even Better
Black bean burgers can be so delicious with the right spices and other ingredients that you might not even miss the beef. The dish obviously depends heavily on black beans, which give flavor, texture, and protein to the patty without the need for any meat at all. Then, there are the many ways to add more flavor to black bean burgers, like with onion and garlic. But there are so many types of beans, so why not add some white beans to your next black bean burger?
A blend of black and white beans in your next meatless patties is ideal for a few reasons. First, there's the color contrast to give the patties an aesthetic twist for your dinner guests. White beans are also typically larger than black beans and have a buttery inside, giving the burgers a nice textural upgrade. There's also the nutritional component, because white beans have a bit more protein than black beans, so the two legumes together will make quite the filling burger. And when it comes to the taste of things, the new addition is typically milder and will take on the flavors of the rest of the ingredients in the burger mixture.
The best white beans to upgrade black bean burgers
There are different types of white beans that you can use to upgrade homemade black bean burgers. Cannellini beans, navy beans, and Great Northern Beans are all options that will work well in the bean burgers. Just keep in mind that navy beans are smaller and cannellini beans are larger, so choose according to your preference. If you have a go-to recipe, like our hearty black bean burger recipe, then you could reduce the black legumes by half to accommodate for the new addition. Otherwise, about 15 ounces each of black and white beans should be enough to turn out six burgers.
Every recipe is different, but according to our recipe, you would combine the beans in a food processor with other ingredients like garlic. To obtain more texture from the legumes in your vegetarian-friendly burgers, use a potato masher so that some of the beans remain intact in the mixture. Of course, there are other ingredients to add to your double bean burgers, like chipotle peppers in adobo sauce for heat. Add toasted walnuts or cashews for crunch, or add in freshly-chopped herbs for a fresh touch. Then finish them off with some of the most popular burger toppings, like avocado or caramelized onions.