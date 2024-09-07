Black Bean Burgers Make The Perfect Base For Your Favorite Flavors

We are big fans of all beans, full stop. They are an inexpensive ingredient, provide so many important nutrients like fiber and protein, aid in digestion, and help maintain a healthy weight. Additionally, beans keep you feeling full for longer and help blood sugar levels stay stable – not to mention the positive impact that eating less meat and more plants has on the environment. Aside from their many benefits, black beans are downright delicious and make a great base for a meatless alternative burger patty no matter what your diet is — whether you eat meat or not.

Black beans have a fairly neutral taste, so you can take your burgers in almost any direction imaginable in terms of seasonings, condiments, and toppings. Starting with a hearty black bean burger recipe, you can switch up the spices and tasting notes easily by thinking of black beans as a blank canvas. Remy Park, the recipe developer behind Veggiekins blog, gave Tasting Table her advice for bean burgers: "Beans are a great neutral base so don't be afraid to use a heavy hand on the seasoning! Depending which flavor profile you're going for, you can get really creative but I think garlic and onion are always non-negotiable." Once you know what mistake to avoid when cooking bean burgers, it's easy to incorporate different flavors and begin your plant-based burger adventure.