Avoid This Big Mistake When Cooking Bean Burgers

Bean burgers are a great homemade vegetarian or vegan substitute for traditional meat burgers. But though these legume-based patties are just as delicious as their meaty counterparts, preparing them requires extra care. Most importantly, you'll need to avoid cooking the bean burgers on a barbecue grill as they can easily fall apart, turning your tasty meal into a frustrating mess.

Grilling seems like the obvious choice for cooking burgers, however, the veggie variety benefits from a different approach i.e. a flat surface. The reason is that bean burgers, especially the vegan variety, are made from a mixture of legumes, vegetables, and sometimes grains, which don't hold together as easily as meat patties. This delicate structure, therefore, relies on a surface that will securely hold up the burger as it cooks, so we recommend cooking on a griddle or in a pan. Apart from offering structural support, these solid surfaces allow for equal heat distribution which ensures your patties cook evenly.

Additionally, when turning your bean burger during cooking, you'll need an equally sturdy spatula for the job. In this case, consider the same spatula that's best for flipping smash burgers, which are also prone to breakage. Enter the metallic turner spatula: It's thin, so it easily goes under the pattie, and thanks to its wide base and strong frame you can lift the burgers in one intact piece.